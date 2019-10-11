Chelsea lead race for Leicester left-back Ben Chillwell

Chelsea are highly interested in signing Leicester left-back Ben Chillwell when transfer ban is over.

This is according to the latest reports in England.

The Blues are hoping to get their transfer ban overturned before the upcoming January transfer window.

But the West-Londoners are waiting to see if the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) give them a green light to sign players in January.

If they are given the green light, then it is understood that the Blues will make a big effort to lure the 22-year-old away from Leicester City.

The Foxes wouldn't let Chillwell go easily though. It is understood that the Midlands club will be looking for a fee in excess £60 million pounds for them even to consider selling one of their assets.

This fee means that the Blues will have to pay over the odds for the English left-back. Transfermarkt.co.uk have Chillwell's estimated value at around £32 million pounds.

The England international has also extended his contract with Leicester last season until 2024, so the Foxes have the power in this situation to ask for a large transfer fee from the Blues.

Chillwell arguably England's best left-back

The 22-year-old has come through Leicester's academy.

He was sent out on loan to Huddersfield for a short stint during Leicester's title winning season (2016/16).

The English defender really made his first Premier League appearances in the 2016/17 season. The year after they won the Premier League title with former boss Claudio Ranieri.

Since then with Christian Fuchs coming to the end of his Leicester career, the English left-back was slowly integrated into the regular first team.

And now he is a regular and vital part of Brendan Rodger's current Leicester team.

Himself and Leicester right-back Ricardo Pereira have been rated amongst the top full backs in the Premier League!

Chelsea need a left-back

Chelsea's current two left-backs are Marcos Alonso and Emerson.

It is understood that Emerson is in talks to extend his contract, whilst Marcos Alonso could be heading out of the exit door in either January or the summer as it stands.

The Spanish wing back was linked to Atletico Madrid in the summer, but a combination of Chelsea's asking price being too high, and the Blues having a transfer ban meant that this deal wasn't feasible at the time.

With Alonso looking like leaving Chelsea in the near future, this would vacate room for Chillwell to come into the Chelsea squad.

Competition for Chillwell

Most clubs in England out of the top six have some sort of interest in Chillwell.

However the two clubs leading the race at the moment are Chelsea and Manchester City.

The Citizens were leading the race, but other issues in the squad like lack of fit centre backs mean that the Manchester club have more important areas to strengthen in the next upcoming transfer windows.

City also paid £7.5 million pounds to bring back Angelino from PSV. With Joao Cancelo, Oleksander Zinchenko, Benjamin Mendy and Kyle Walker, it is unlikely that City will now pay a big fee for another full back.

This means currently- Chelsea are favourites to sign Chillwell.