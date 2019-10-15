Chelsea vs Newcastle Preview: Blues look to continue winning momentum after International break 

↵Chelsea take-on Newcastle United at home in the Premier League this weekend, as Frank Lampard's men look to continue building momentum after the International break.

Last time out

Before the International break, Chelsea made it four wins out of their last four games in all competitions after picking up a comprehensive 4-1 win away from home on the South Coast against Southampton.

Goals from Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante and Michy Batshuayi mean that Chelsea now sit fifth in the Premier League table, behind fourth-placed Leicester City on goal difference only.

Newcastle picked up a massive three points before the International break after they managed to beat fellow strugglers Manchester United.

A second-half debut goal Sean Longstaff's younger brother Matty Longstaff earned the Toon three massive points which moved them out of the relegation zones and up to 16th place in the table.

They are now only two points off Manchester United in 12th place.

Team News

Chelsea star N'Golo Kante is a significant doubt for the game after suffering an injury on international duty with France.

Another victim of the international break was Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic who suffered an injury with Croatia.

Reece James is also a doubt for this match after injuring himself in England U21's training.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is still out nursing his long-term injury. He is expected to return midway through November.

But some positive team news for Chelsea is that both Antonio Rudiger and Emerson Palmieri are back from their injuries and have returned to training. However, it may be too soon for both to be included in Chelsea's starting XI against Newcastle this Saturday.

For Newcastle, Isaac Hayden will serve the second of his three-match ban.

Matt Ritchie and Florian Lejeune both remain out.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Alonso; Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Mount, Hudson-Odoi; Abraham.

Newcastle: Dubravka; Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Clark, Willems; Almiron, M Longstaff, S Longstaff, Saint-Maximin; Joelinton.