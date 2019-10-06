Southampton 1-4 Chelsea: Frank Lampard's Blues make it four wins in a row

Frank Lampard's Chelsea picked up three points on the south coast after the Blues picked up a comprehensive 4-1 win against Southampton.

Goals from Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Ngolo Kante, and Michy Batshuayi move Chelsea up to 5th in the table with 14 points - only two points off second placed Manchester City.

Danny Ings scored the only goal for Southampton and Ralph Hasenhüttl's side now sit one point outside the relegation zone in 16th place in the Premier League table.

Story of the match

The Saints started the better of the two sides and Chelsea nearly found themselves behind in the first minute, but luckily for the Blues, Nathan Redmond's fizzing shot swirled just over Kepa's crossbar.

Despite the hosts' dominance, out of nothing, Chelsea went 1-0 up.

A through ball over the top of the Southampton defence from Callum Hudson-Odoi found the run of Abraham who chipped Angus Gunn in the Saints' goal and despite Maya Yoshida making a goal line clearance, the technology showed that the ball had already crossed the line.

That goal sprung Chelsea into life, and the Blues found themselves two-nil up in the 24th minute, after a neat through ball from Willian found Mason Mount, who made no mistake and finished calmly from an acute angle.

At this stage you thought it would have been game over already, but the Blues gave the Saints hope in the 30th minute when poor defending led to Ings scoring a tap-in after a good ball into the box by Yann Valery.

However, the young Saints defender, who had just been instrumental in their recovery was caught ball watching and after Jorginho had picked out Marcos Alonso surging forward, the Spaniard squared to Kante who made it 3-1 to Chelsea with a deflected long range effort going into half-time.

The Blues went into the second half looking to add more goals to their tally, and they nearly did so in the 49th minute when Willian's ball found Hudson-Odoi in acres of space in the box, but the Englishman's effort was saved by Gunn.

Southampton never really got going in the second period, and their best chance came in the 59th minute when James Ward-Prowse flashed a free kick on the edge of the box over Kepa's bar.

The game fizzled out until Chelsea substitutions were made late on by Lampard.

Two of the those changes combined for the fourth goal in the 89th minute. Christian Pulisic's wonderful through pass cut open the Southampton defence and Batshuayi poked his close range effort past Gunn to complete the comprehensive win for the Blues.

Takeaways from the match

1. Tammy Abraham needs to be taken more seriously

Abraham has now scored eight goals in seven Premier League matches -the same amount as Sergio Aguero.

There is no debate now over his ability to lead the Chelsea frontline. Of course he isn't the finished article, but he is still very young and has time to improve, especially under Lampard's commandment.

2. Chelsea good going forward, but still defensively suspect at the back

Despite this emphatic victory for Chelsea, question marks still remain over their defensive fragilities.

The Blues failed to keep a second clean sheet of the season, which is a cause for concern considering they weren't really tested much by Southampton.

On the plus side, they still have Antonio Rudiger and Emerson to come back from injury so this isn't their first choice defence.

3. The same applies for Southampton...

The Saints were lacklustre today, they were better in the attacking third compared to the defensive side of the game.

But there were a few occasions where if the final shot or through ball would have been on the money, they could have scored more goals, as the Blues at times were there for the taking.

In defence, well their defensive woes continue. In eight games this season they have already conceded 15 goals - that's nearly two goals on average per game.

Star performer

Willian

Willian has received much criticism coming into this season, but in his last two games he has been absolutely fantastic.

He scored the crucial in the Champions League against Lille to help the Blues claim their first three points in Group H of the Champions League, and today he was Chelsea's best player by far. He helped link the front three together and he got one assist, and completed the game with a pass accuracy of 78%.

What next for both sides

Both teams now have a break with the upcoming international break.

But in a fortnight's time Premier League football returns, with Chelsea hosting Newcastle at Stamford Bridge on Saturday 19th October at 3pm BST.

The Saints travel to Molineux to play Wolves on Saturday 19th October at 3pm BST.