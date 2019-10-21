Centenary success for Leeds United

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United recorded a 1-0 victory over Birmingham City at the weekend, 100 years since the formation of the club in October 1919.

Earlier in the week the club hosted a legends dinner, featuring faces from all over the clubs history. Illustrious names from the Don Revie era of the 1960s, Eddie Gray and Peter Lorimer, to the First Division title winning season in 1992, Gary McAllister and Gordon Strachan, the 2002 Champions League semi-final side of Lee Bowyer and Lucas Radebe, to the more recent 2010 League One promotion heroes Jermaine Beckford, Luciano Becchio and Jonny Howson, 100 years of history packed into one room to celebrate the history of the club.

The black-tie event, although current manager Bielsa opted for his Leeds tracksuit, received much attention from fans online as excitement heightened seeing their favoured players from each and every generation. Some legends stayed around until Saturday’s match, fans were even treated to a rendition of club anthem ‘Marching on Together’ from Vinnie Jones before kick-off.

As the current crop of players walked on to the pitch, the celebrations continued. Fans in the East Stand held up a mosaic showing ‘100’, with the first eleven wearing retro jackets displaying their names, much like the classic Leeds side of the 1960s.

The game itself failed to replicate the atmosphere inside the stadium. Leeds’ normal fast paced passing game was below it’s normal standard and Birmingham remained solid defensively. The sides went into half time goalless, forcing Bielsa to replace the lacklustre Patrick Bamford with on loan Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah. Nketiah’s introduction failed to have the desired impact and the second half produced similar unimpressive performances from both sides.

In the 65th minute however, Leeds fans were treated to another slice of history inside Elland Road. In a week where legends have been at the forefront of their centenary celebrations, it was one in the making who gave United the lead. Leeds born academy product Kalvin Phillips saw his shot from just inside the area beat Lee Camp, allowing the so-called ‘Yorkshire Pirlo’ to wheel off in celebration in front of the delirious Leeds fans.

Leeds held onto their 1-0 lead to pick up all three points, rising back into the automatic promotion spots. On a day where history stole the headlines in West Yorkshire, it seemed fitting that local lad Phillips should be the one to give the Whites the victory.

Yet the 100-year anniversary of the club should not overshadow the importance of this season for Leeds. Earlier in the week the club announced plans to expand historic stadium Elland Road to 50,000 if Leeds gain promotion. Helder Costa, winger on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, has a transfer fee in place if Leeds gain promotion. Leeds have languished outside England’s topflight for over 15 years. The club that historically has rubbed shoulders with not just the best in the country, but the best in Europe, is at the closest it has ever been to returning to the Premier League and pressure is on the current side to contribute massively to the next chapter of Leeds United’s rich history.