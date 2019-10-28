Chelsea vs Manchester United Preview: Both managers in search for first domestic trophy

Chelsea take on Manchester United in the Round of 16 of the Carabao Cup at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Both teams come into this game in different mindsets and different confidence levels.

Despite both teams winning at the weekend in the Premier League, Chelsea come into this tie as the favourites. They are in an impressive run of form which has seen them win seven consecutive games on the bounce in all competitions.

These two Premier League giants are likely to rotate their sides with crucial games coming up thick and fast.

Last time out

Both sides were last in action on the weekend in the Premier League.

The Blues were first up, and they comprehensively defeated Burnley 4-2 at Turf Moor. Manchester United played a day later and picked up a vital three points as they beat relegation contenders Norwich City 3-1 at Carrow Road.

In terms of the Carabao Cup, The Blues thrashed League Two side Grimsby Town 7-1, whilst Manchester United could only knock out League Two side Rochdale A.F.C on penalties after drawing 1-1 at Old Trafford.

Match Information

What day is the match? Wednesday 30th October What time is kick-off? 20:00 (BST) Where is the game being played? Stamford Bridge Is it on TV? Yes: Sky Sports Main Event Are there live updates? VAVEL live text commentary Who is the referee? Paul Tierney

Team News

Ngolo Kante is definitely out for the Blues with his ankle injury.

Ross Barkley is also unlikely to feature as he still is looking to recover from his ankle twist injury that he suffered only two weeks ago against Newcastle.

Chelsea's defensive duo Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are still out injured. However, Rudiger may be at least on the bench for this match after Lampard provided a positive update on the German's recovery from injury in the pre-match press conference against Burnley.

Lampard could hand starts to the likes of Billy Gilmour and Reece James with Watford on the horizon in the Premier League on Saturday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed after the Norwich game on the weekend that Paul Pogba would be out till December, meaning that he will play no part in Wednesday's cup tie.

United are still missing two fullbacks through injury- Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw, meaning that Solskjaer may be forced to play Aaron Wan-Bissaka in this cup match, which is not ideal as United play on Saturday in a more important game for them in the Premier League away to Bournemouth in the early kick-off.

Nemanja Matic is also unlikely to feature as he still is recovering from a minor injury.

The Red Devils could feature quite a few youth players in this match, with the likes of Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong, Angel Gomes, James Garner and Brandon Williams all being fit for selection.

Predicted Starting XIs

Chelsea predicted starting XI (4-3-3)- Kepa; James, Zouma, Tomori, Emerson; Jorginho, Kovacic, Gilmour; Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Batshuayi.

Manchester United's predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1)- Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Rojo, Jones, Williams; Fred, McTominay; Chong, Greenwood, Mata; Martial.

Head to Head

These two sides have met 184 times in all competitions over the years, with the Red Devils having the better of the head to head record.

The Manchester club have beaten the Blues 76 times in all competitions, with their most recent win coming on the opening day of this season when Man Utd beat Chelsea 4-0 at Old Trafford.

In terms of Carabao Cup/League Cup head to head record, the head to head record is even.

Both teams have played each other five times in the League Cup (now known as the Carabao Cup) over the years with both teams beating each other twice. There has also been one draw in this competition between these two sides.

The last meeting between these two sides in this competition came in the 2012/13 season when Chelsea edged out United in a 5-4 thriller at the Bridge on Halloween night!

Interestingly, this game falls near the same time that the 2012 League Cup tie did, so could we be in for a repeat?