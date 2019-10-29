Burton Albion 1-3 Leicester City: Foxes down stubborn Brewers to reach Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Leicester City secured their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals for the third year in succession with a 3-1 victory against Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium.

Leicester were fast out of the blocks as early strikes from Kelechi Iheanacho and Youri Tielemans put them firmly in control on the 20-minute mark. That security was put at threat shortly after the break as striker Liam Boyce halved the deficit with a powerful effort.

The Brewers had huge chances to pull level but could not profit before substitute James Maddison secured the win for the Foxes in the closing stages.

Story of the Match

Another fast start for Leicester

As in their record-breaking victory against Southampton, Brendan Rodgers' men went ahead early on as the brilliant Tielemans burst beyond the Burton defence and played the ball across the face of goal to Iheanacho. The Nigerian stayed cool to prod the ball home from close range.

The Belgian midfielder then went from provider to goalscorer as he managed to get on the end of compatriot Dennis Praet's low cross and excellently slotted underneath Kieran O'Hara for his fifth goal of the season.

Despite the excellent beginning to the game for the Foxes, the hosts did have opportunities to halve the deficit before the break but Danny Ward was in fine form. First, he tipped behind a cross that had deflected off of James Justin, before also denying Nathan Broadhead.

Burton right back in it

Praet could well have all-but finished Burton off shortly after the break but nudged an effort marginally wide of the upright.

Leicester were made to rue that missed opportunity as Nigel Clough's troops hauled themselves firmly back into the tie. Iheanacho sloppily gave the ball away, with it eventually finding it's way to Boyce, who took one touch and shot straight through Ward, who will have been disappointed.

The Brewers could even have equalised only minutes later as Sarkic leapt from a corner-kick and got an excellent connection on the ball, only for Hamza Choudhury to nod it off the line. Marc Albrighton also went close but had his low effort well-stopped by O'Hara.

Brewers waste chances to equalise and Maddison profits

Whilst the Burton stopper was deservedly earning plaudits, Ward then pulled off an absolutely stunning stop to ensure Leicester remained ahead as Scott Fraser got on the end of a dangerous cross and struck for the top corner. The Foxes' stopper did excellently though to leap across his line and paw the ball away.

It looked like Burton were going to get level late on as Oliver Sarkic found acres of room at the back post but with only Ward to beat, he blasted the ball high over the bar.

The game was then sewn up by Maddison in the closing stages. Afforded plenty of room in the penalty area, he was picked out by Demarai Gray before rolling the ball into the bottom corner to seal Leicester's progression to the quarter-finals.

Takeaways

Tielemans on fire

One of the stand-out performers on the night was Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans. The Belgian was instrumental to everything that was good about the Foxes' display. Whether it's in the Premier League, Carabao Cup or even on the international stage, the young midfielder just oozes class and notched another goal and an assist, meaning he has now scored in four consecutive games for club and country.

Brilliant O'Hara

Whilst Tielemans was arguably the Foxes' star man, Kieran O'Hara was the man-of-the-match for the home side. The goalkeeper, on-loan from Manchester United, produced a gallery of impressive saves. Without him, the game could have been over a long time before it actually was.

Burton make Leicester sweat

The two halves of the match could not have been more different. Leicester were in cruise control throughout the majority of the first-half but were very much made to work after the break. Burton really were a different side after half-time and made it severely uncomfortable for their Premier League visitors - that was until Maddison stuck in the third. Burton do deserve considerable credit though for their performance.