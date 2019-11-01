Manchester City vs Southampton Preview: Saints prepare to face champions for second time in five days

Manchester City will host Southampton at the Etihad Stadium for the second time in five days, as Pep Guardiola's side now face the Saints in the Premier League.

The Blues have their eyes on chasing down Liverpool's six-point lead at the top of the league, whilst the south-coasters look to escape the relegation zone.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the encounter.

Team news

City have had major defensive problems this season, with more players getting injured seemingly every week.

Aymeric Laporte faces a lengthy spell on the sideline, whilst Oleksandr Zinchenko and Rodri, who had recently slotted in at centre-back, are also out injured. However, the return of John Stones and Benjamin Mendy will undoubtedly bolster the Citizens' strength at the back.

Leroy Sane remains a long-term absentee.

As for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side, other than Ryan Bertrand's suspension, there is a fully fit squad to choose from.

It is likely that following last weekends abysmal 9-0 defeat against Leicester City Hasenhuttl will opt to make changes.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Otamendi, Stones, Mendy; Gundogan, De Bruyne, D. Silva; B. Silva, Sterling, Aguero.

Southampton predicted XI: McCarthy, Valery, Bednarek, Stephens, Yoshida, Hojbjerg; Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong; Redmond, Ings.

Guardiola's men have won all of their last four games, following a 3-1 victory over the Saints in the Carabao Cup Round of 16 in the week.

The Blues have scored 13 goals and conceded just twice in that time, turning their form around following a few results that see them off the pace at the top of the league.

Southampton suffered the biggest ever home league defeat in Premier League history last weekend, meaning that two trips in a row to the Etihad are far from ideal.

The Saints haven't kept a clean sheet since beating rivals Portsmouth 4-0 in the Round of 32 of the Carabao Cup back in September.

Looking at the head to head, it doesn't get much better for Southampton.

City have now won the last six meetings between the two sides, including a 6-1 demolition the last time the two sides met at the Etihad in the league.

Whilst everything looks to be in City's favour ahead of this one, Guardiola will be wary of the shocks that the Premier League can throw into the mix, having already suffered a few suprsing defeats this season.

Hasenhuttl will be hoping his side can pull off a shock result to restore confidence and remove some of the building pressure on his shoulders.