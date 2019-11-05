Leeds United's Kiko Casilla charged over racism allegations

The incident

In what is yet another controversial happening for the West Yorkshire side, the event occurred on September 28th, after Charlton Athletic withstood Leeds United pressure to come out 1-0 winners at The Valley.

Following the game, Charlton’s winning goal scorer Macauley Bonne was asked whether he thought Leeds were a ‘fair team’, with the game being played the week after Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United were handed the FIFA Fair Play Award for their actions against Aston Villa last season. Bonne stated that he thought they were, although one event occurred which would be divulged later on.

Within the next week, the news emerged that Kiko Casilla allegedly directed racial abuse towards on loan West Bromwich Albion man Jonathan Leko, leading to an FA and EFL investigation into the incident.

This week, over two months later, the FA have declared Casilla is guilty of the alleged remark and will subsequently face suspension as punishment. In making the decision, the FA drafted in lip speaking experts, as well as Spanish translators, the native tongue of United’s keeper.

Casilla denies the allegations

Leeds instantly reacted to the charge, in stating that Casilla ‘strenuously denies’ the accusation. In a statement on the club website, the club ‘acknowledges the charge from the FA’ and maintain that Casilla has ‘proactively worked with the FA during the investigation’. The club go on to say that Casilla will remain available for selection, with the next step of the process being a personal hearing.

Leeds currently sit third in the table, behind Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion, boasting the best defence in the league conceding just eight all season. Casilla’s record of eight clean sheets from the opening fifteen games ranks as the most in the league and his October form has earnt the keeper a nomination for PFA Fans Player of the Month.

The aftermath

If Casilla is subsequently found guilty, many United fans will be ready to turn their back on the 33-year-old ex-Real Madrid star. His performances this season may have made up for the disastrous errors of last seasons play-off semi-final against Derby County, but there may be no coming back from this latest controversy.

Whilst the keeper maintains his innocence, Leeds are situated in a moral minefield, supporting the keeper throughout the investigation.

If found guilty, he is likely to face an eight to twelve week ban, leaving the door open for back-up goalies Illan Meslier and Kamil Miazek.