Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Preview: Blues look to consolidate place in top four 

Chelsea take on London rivals Crystal Palace this Saturday in the early kick-off in the Premier League.

The Blues are looking to consolidate their place in the top four with a win on Saturday which could see them extend their advantage over Arsenal to nine points in the top four race.

The Gunners face third-placed Leicester City in the later kick-off in the Premier League on Saturday.

However, Frank Lampard's side know that Palace will not be an easy game, especially considering the fact that Palace have rather been a bogey team to Chelsea over the years.

The Eagles will be looking to claim another Stamford Bridge scalp, and this wouldn't be the biggest surprise considering Palace's good record against the top six teams in the Premier League.

Last Time Out

Chelsea were in action midweek in a Champions League thriller, as they came back from 4-1 down to draw 4-4 against Dutch champions Ajax.

In terms of last league action, the Blues scraped to a 2-1 away win against winless Watford.

Palace lost 2-0 to an in-form Leicester side last weekend.

Match Information

What day is this match? Saturday 9th November What time is kick-off? 12:30 (GMT) What channel is this game being shown on? BT Sport 1 Where is this game being played? Stamford Bridge Is there LIVE updates? VAVEL.com's Live blog Who is the referee for this match? Mike Dean

Team News

Ngolo Kante is expected to return to the first team line-up after being in the squad for Chelsea's Champions League match against Ajax.

Jorginho is suspended for this game after collecting too many yellow cards.

Emerson is expected to start on Saturday after Marcos Alonso's horror show against Ajax.

Ross Barkley is expected to be back in the squad after returning from injury. He could even find himself in the starting line up with Mason Mount being a big doubt for Saturday against Crystal Palace, after rolling his ankle against Ajax.

Lampard has a headache selection for Saturday. At right-back, he has to choose between Cesar Azpilicueta and Reece James who scored the equaliser against Ajax midweek.

Roy Hodgson has a series of injury concerns ahead of this matches as Andros Townsend, Cheikhou Kouyate, Gary Cahill and James McArthur are all carrying knocks.

Townsend will be hoping to pass a fitness test to come back in for Jeffrey Schlupp while the other injury doubts should shake off their knocks.

Predicted Starting XI's

Chelsea's predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1)- Kepa; Azpiliecueta; Zouma, Tomori, Emerson; Kante, Kovacic; Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Pulisic, Abraham.

Crystal Palace's predicted starting XI (4-5-1): Guaita; Ward, Cahill, Tomkins, Van Aanholt; Schlupp, McArthur, Milivojevic, Kouyate, Zaha; Ayew.

Head to Head

These two sides have met 50 times over the years, with the Blues having the better of the head to head.

The Blues have beaten the Eagles on 24 occasions in all competitions, including the match last season between these two sides which ended in a 3-1 home victory to Chelsea in the Premier League.

There have been 15 draws between these two sides in all competitions.

And the Eagles have beaten the Stamford Bridge club on 11 occasions in all competitions over the years, including two 2-1 wins at Stamford Bridge against Jose Mourinho's and Antonio Conte's Chelsea teams.