Manchester City vs Chelsea: last five meetings

Manchester City meet Chelsea at the Etihad this Saturday looking to bounce back after their significant 3-1 loss against Liverpool before the international break.

Chelsea come into this match above City in the Premier League table, and will be looking to make a statement in the 'title-race'.

But here are the last five meetings between these sides in all competitions starting with the most recent meeting between these two sides first.

1. Chelsea 0-0 Manchester City (3-4 on pens to City) (EFL Carabao Cup Final 2018/19)

The last meeting between these two sides was the first of Manchester City's quadruple success last season.

Chelsea came into this game as underdogs and nearly surprised City.

However the final took a turn for the worse when this happened late on...

He secured a 3rd place finish in the @premierleague and wrapped up the @EuropaLeague title in his first season at @ChelseaFC, but it was not always plain sailing for Maurizio Sarri at the club...⛵🔵



Remember when Kepa refused to be substituted in the Carabao Cup final!? 😳 pic.twitter.com/32Sypfucnq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 16, 2019

From this moment, Chelsea were doomed to lose, and they eventually did in the penalty shoot-out with Kepa not saving any of the Manchester City penalties.

David Luiz and Jorginho missed the vital spot kicks for Chelsea, and Raheem Sterling scored the winning spot kick for Pep Guardiola's side- which kick-started the quadruple last season for last seasons title winners.

🏆 Manchester City lift the Carabao Cup 🏆



Watch analysis and reaction to @ManCity's win live on Sky Sports Football now! pic.twitter.com/XPgvUKQVxa — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 24, 2019

This final will definitely be remembered as the Kepa Arrizabalaga final!

2. Manchester City 6-0 Chelsea (Premier League 2018/19)

This match was the beginning of the end for Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea.

Manchester City came into this game looking for a response to Liverpool's victory over Bournemouth the day before, and damn they got it.

A mixture of City outclassing the visitors and the Blues being so poor in defence contributed to this 6-0 hammering at the Etihad.

This game will be remembered for a number of incidents: Marcos Alonso's inability to defend a free kick, Ross Barkley's mistake for one of the City goals, and Sergio Aguero's wonder strike!

FULL-TIME Man City 6-0 Chelsea



Sergio Aguero scores a record-equalling 11th #PL hat-trick as the champions thrash their visitors and return to top spot#MCICHE pic.twitter.com/cpEuzHzLXX — Premier League (@premierleague) February 10, 2019

The Argentinian scored a hat-trick in this match, with Sterling scoring two goals and Ilkay Gundogan scoring the other goal in City's rout over Chelsea on this occasion.

3. Chelsea 2-0 Manchester City (Premier League season 2018/19)

Earlier last season, the Blues inflicted at what the time seemed a damaging defeat on Guardiola's men in the Premier League title race.

However City then responded by going on a crazy winning streak in the league and enacted revenge on the Blues when they met at the Etihad (mentioned above).

In this match however, Chelsea adapted an effective counter-attack style of play which really caught City cold on this occasion.

Ngolo Kante bagged the first goal of the game for the West-Londoners on the stroke of half-time with this strike:

4. Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City (FA Community Shield- start of 2018/19 season)

This meeting at the start of the season was the first of four meetings between these two sides last season.

Chelsea won the FA Cup final in the 2017/18 season against Manchester United thanks to an Eden Hazard penalty. Man City won the Premier League title in the 2017/18 season, meaning that these two sides met in the first competitive game in the English calendar last season.

Two goals from Aguero set Guardiola's side up for a successful title defence last season.

5. Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea

This Chelsea time were managed by Antonio Conte at the time, and this was a must win for the Blues, to keep their faint hopes of a top four finish alive in the 2017/18 season.

However this game will be remembered by the 'anti-football' played by Conte's side.

WATCH: "That was anti-football. That was a crime against football what they did today." 👮🚓🚨



Were @ChelseaFC too negative against @ManCity today?



Jamie Redknapp says Chelsea's performance at Man City was a 'crime against football': https://t.co/cHBeFqX2fH pic.twitter.com/P0dTFjcBSp — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 4, 2018

As a result of this pragmatic and ineffective football, Chelsea went on to lose this game thanks to a Bernardo Silva strike right at the start of the second half.

This is how Conte responded to the 'Anti-football' comments made by the Sky pundits:

. @ChelseaFC manager Antonio Conte hit back at the pundits after they branded his tactics against Manchester City as anti-football #CFC pic.twitter.com/1fKGHRUdNV — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) March 5, 2018

Overall and looking ahead to Sunday

In all competitions over the years, these two sides have met 161 times in all competitions, with Chelsea having the better of the head to head record.

The Blues have beaten Manchester City on 65 occasions, with their mist recent win at the Etihad Stadium coming in the 2016/17 title winning season when they ran out 3-1 winners. There have been 40 draws between the two sides. And the Citizens have beaten the West-Londoners on 56 occassions.

Looking ahead to Sunday, it will be interesting to see whether Frank Lampard's team can make and produce a statement result at the home of the champions.