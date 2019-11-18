The success of Women's Football Weekend

A new FA Women’s Super League attendance record was set during Women’s Football Weekend.

38,262 supporters saw Arsenal Women beat Tottenham Hotspur Women 2-0, at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. All Women’s Super League clubs saw a rise in their attendance this weekend as the 16th-17th November was made Women’s Football Weekend.

This is an event put on by the FA to try and encourage people to view a women’s football match, it is put on during the men’s international break to try and improve attendances.

Women’s Football Weekend broke more landmarks for women’s football. The match between Liverpool Women and Everton Women was played at Anfield home to Liverpool’s men’s team.

23,500 supporters were in attendance for the Merseyside Derby, where it was the visitors who claimed all 3 points.

Records broken

Another attendance record was set during a weekend of growth for Women’s football. Chelsea Women against Manchester United Women, who were formed in May 2018 had an attendance of 4,790.

This was record-breaking attendance at the Kingsmeadow for a Women’s stadium. The newcomers to the league, United were unable to take any points away from table-toppers Chelsea.

The average WSL attendance this season is 937 and every WSL match surpassed the average during the weekend showing the benefit of Women’s Football Weekend.

A rise in attendance’s in the Women’s Super League came two weeks after the milestone England Women’s match at Wembley, where 77,768 supporters were part of a record Wembley attendance for Women’s football.

The Women’s Super League has seen unbelievable improvements since the 2015 World Cup as teams now have to be a full-time team to even compete in the top-flight league in the UK.

Tottenham Hotspur Women were a part-time team last season who only saw hundreds in attendance, but now hold the record attendance for WSL match.

A growing interest in the Women’s game will continue in the UK and events like Women’s Football Weekend will help to do so, this is only the start of the growth into Women’s football.

It is now down to the WSL clubs to try and keep a steady attendance flow.