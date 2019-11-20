Sean Longstaff concentrating on football as contract talks linger on

Due to serve the last of a three-match suspension on Monday night at Vila Park, it's been a frustrating few weeks for the senior Longstaff.

After a red card at home to Wolves, Longstaff has had to endure the three matches with an international break thrown in too, adding an extra couple of weeks to his wait to get back in the side.

But regaining his place won't be an easy feat given the two wins United have achieved without him in the side since the red card, but as he admits, that is football.

Staying patient

He told the Chronicle Live: "Things aren't going to go your way all the time, I knew I wasn't going to play against West Ham, but I thought Matty would.

"It's a squad game game at the end of the day and we're going to need everyone.

"Hopefully for me, this is my little break from the team, and when I come back, I can get back in as soon as possible and get back to where I was," he said.

Contract talks in the air

After a difficult start to the season for everyone at the club, performances have picked up and whilst there has been talk of a new deal, the 22-year-old isn't too concerned.

He said: "It's up to the club, what they want to do.

"I'm not really worried about contracts and stuff like that, I'm just trying to concentrate on football.

"At the end of the day, that's what I want to do, I'm just continuing to work hard and do my job every day."

Exit speculation behind him

There was prolonged talk in the summer regarding Longstaff's future, and a reported move to Manchester United was a rumour hard to shift.

But with the summer window long gone and and a target of getting back in the team being set, a new contract would certainly put fans at ease.

For the midfielder, putting a string of performances like that of the second half of last season will more than likely get other clubs talking again, but for now it's all working hard to get back playing football for his boyhood club.