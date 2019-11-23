Solskjaer: Pogba not ready to come back yet

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided a fresh injury update on star midfielder and World Cup-winner Paul Pogba, stating that he is still not ready to return to the first-team fold.

His ankle injury has been keeping him on the sidelines for the last eight weeks and he is likely to miss a few more games.

The Frenchman last played in Man United’s 1-1 draw against Arsenal at home and has since been replaced by Fred, who has been performed solidly in his teammate’s absence.

'We hope to see him in 2019'

When asked about Pogba’s availability, Solskjaer said: “He had another test and scan just at the start of the international break and it's not healed yet. But he's stepping up the recovery, so he doesn't have to have the cast on.

"He's been out of the cast for six or seven weeks, so he's gradually now stepping up, walking on the treadmill, biking. It'll still be a few weeks. We hope to see him in 2019, yeah."

Social media activity hints at quick recovery

It’s not all doom and gloom for the United fans as Pogba has posted videos on social media to reassure them that he is working hard in the gym to ensure that he is soon back on the field.

He has also been seen playing basketball and it appears that he is moving freely and it shouldn’t be long before he returns to first-team football.

Solskjaer has stated that he wishes to see him back before the turn of the year, and it is something that could happen should Pogba continue his recovery regime while ensuring that he does not aggravate his ankle any further.