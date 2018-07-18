Manchester United pre-season tour information: Reds prep for a new season in the States

Manchester United have flown to the USA in preparation for their summer tour of the States.

It's a familiar summer setting for Man United, who opted for the same location last year where, as part of the visit, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester City were a few of the opponents faced.

The team has begun training at the UCLA campus in Los Angeles, although, unlike last year, it does not include a number of regular first-team players, who are on holiday following World Cup campaigns. More on that later.

Who, when, where?

Manchester United play their first game in the early hours of Friday morning this week, against Mexican side Club America at the University of Phoenix Stadium located in Arizona. Two days later, on Sunday night, they face San Jose Earthquakes at Levi's Stadium in California, before facing tougher European opposition as part of the International Champions Cup (a series of friendlies taken by some of the top European clubs).

The Reds remain in California to take on Italians AC Milan in the early hours of Thursday 26th July at the StubHub Center, before competing against local rivals Liverpool at Michigan Stadium, in Michigan, on Saturday 28th July. They then face an encounter with reigning European champions Real Madrid on August 1st, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

To conclude the pre-season preparation, United travel to Germany for a friendly with Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, on 5th August, five days prior to their opening Premier League match against Leicester City. It provides Mourinho with one last opportunity to solve any complexities in his plans for the big kick-off.

World Cup participants are given time off

As mentioned earlier, the squad for the tour is lacking the star names within the club, including World Cup winner Paul Pogba. The highly-talked of midfielder is currently in France, celebrating the victory of his nation after an impressive performance in the final.

Romelu Lukaku and Marouane Fellaini will also play no part as Belgium went deep into the tournament as losing semi-finalists, as did Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Ashley Young and Phil Jones of England.

David de Gea, Victor Lindelof, Marcos Rojo, and recent signing Fred are the other notable absentees due to country commitments over the last month.

Academy stars provided the chance to impress

On a brighter note, the team will feature various stars from the academy, in place of their seniors not able to compete.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Axel Tuanzebe, and Demetri Mitchell, past debutants who spent time last season out on loan, are in line for action whereas Ro-Shaun Williams is the other defender to make the step up.

Andreas Pereira has joined the team after completing another season-long loan in Spain, this time with Valencia, whilst James Garner and Ethan Hamilton have also been promoted by Jose Mourinho to add to his midfield options.

In attack, Tahith Chong, Angel Gomes, Mason Greenwood and Joshua Bohui are gunning for goals in hope of earning a couple of appearances in the forthcoming period to enhance their progression as future first-team players.

And then there's Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez will also miss the prep, but for different reasons to others.

Sanchez was expected to fly on board with his teammates but was unable to travel after being denied a visa. The problem stems back to February when the Chilean accepted a 16-month suspended jail sentence after being found guilty for tax fraud during his time in Spain with Barcelona.

Reports suggest that lawyers are negotiating his entry into America, but for the time being he will play no part in the action.

Full squad

Goalkeepers

Sergio Romero, Joel Pereira, Lee Grant

Defenders

Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian, Diogo Dalot, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Luke Shaw, Demetri Mitchell, RoShaun Williams, Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe.

Midfielders

Ander Herrera, Andreas Pereira, Scott McTominay, James Garner, Ethan Hamilton.

Forwards

Anthony Martial, Juan Mata, Tahith Chong, Angel Gomes, Mason Greenwood, Joshua Bohui.