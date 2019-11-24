Aston Villa vs Newcastle United preview: Villa need to stop the rot against flying Magpies

A win for Newcastle United could propel them into the top half of the table, whilst their hosts Aston Villa are desperate for points that will momentarily pull them away from the bottom three.

It's been a happy November for Steve Bruce and his side, but a night under the lights at Villa will provide a tough test and will be an opportunity to show how far they've progressed.

Form

Villa are in need of an upturn in results after three Premier League defeats in a row, with their last point coming in a home win over Brighton & Hove Albion over a month ago.

But a week prior to that, they thumped Norwich City at Carrow Road and that display should be a polite reminder of what they are capable of.

It's the towering highs of that Norwich win combined with their recent slump in form that have contributed to a mixed bag for Villa on their return to the Premier League.

But it's their recent performances that have let them down, and the expectation will be present on Monday for three big points and a reaction.

The visitors have had contrasting form, and haven't tasted defeat (1-0 to Chelsea) since that same day Villa beat Brighton.

Two wins and a draw since then boosted the mood around St James' Park and has proved just reward for their improvement in front of goal.

Tight affair

Whilst Villa were poor last time out at Wolverhampton Wanderers in a 2-1 defeat, they did cause Liverpool problems last time at Villa Park where it took two late goals from the reds to beat them.

A lot depends on Jack Grealish, and the midfielder's absence due to injury has hindered their creativity massively, but he is expected to return.

To put into perspective, Villa have scored 17 goals all season, which is more than Sheffield United who sit eleven places ahead of them, but their failure to find consistency has halted them.

Newcastle, on the other hand, have certainly improved their shape as the season has developed, but only bottom side Watford (8) have scored less than the Magpies (13).

It's something they've needed to address, and have done against West Ham and Bournemouth, but like Villa, it's the consistency they need to dig out now.

Last time out

The most recent occasion these sides met, Bruce was trying all he could to stop Newcastle's charge to promotion, but as then-Villa boss, he left St James' Park with nothing as United won 2-0.

That was in February 2017, and whilst Bruce has swapped dug-outs, Dean Smith has fronted Villa's promotion to the Premier League.

Historically, Newcastle have had mixed success at Villa Park but three points could see them a point of fifth place.

Predicted line-ups

The Magpies haven't had the best luck with injuries this campaign and that has potentially been added to with Ciaran Clark picking up a knock on international duty.

The good news is though that defensive duo Fabian Schar and Florian Lejeune come back into the reckoning, with the latter having been missing since March.

Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie remain out and Sean Longstaff suspended.

For Villa, Grealish is expected to return and there are question marks over whether Tom Heaton will recover in time to return between the posts.

Aston Villa: Heaton, Guilbert, Engles, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Grealish, Luiz, El Ghazi, Wesley, Trezeguet.

Newcastle: Dubravka, Yedlin, Schar, Fernandez, Lejeune, Willems, Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Joelinton.