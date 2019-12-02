Brendan Rodgers: 'Why would I want to leave Leicester City at this time?'

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has once again confirmed his future to the Foxes after he was asked to comment again on the vacant Arsenal managerial role.

Rodgers was speaking to the media ahead of his side's Premier League game against Watford on Wednesday, and the day after a last-gasp goal from Kelechi Iheanacho secured a dramatic 2-1 win at home to Everton.

However it was matters off the field that were the talking point after several media outlets have reported that the Northern Irishman is Arsenal's first-choice candidate to take over at the Emirates Stadium following Unai Emery's sacking.

'I don't need to look elsewhere'

After being asked to comment on the speculation surrounding his future, Rodgers was insistent that he won't be leaving the King Power Stadium.

Speaking to Leicestershire Live, Rodgers said: "What I will say is that I have a contract here until 2022, the club haven’t indicated to me that they’re going to sack me.

"I’m very happy and I don’t need to look elsewhere.Why would I want to leave Leicester City at this moment in time? I’m working with a group of talented players.

"I spoke about contract but I was directly responding to a question.There will always be speculation around jobs. I repeat: I’m happy here. I want to continue with that. Take from that what you want."

'Managers accept the climate we're in'

Whilst Rodgers continues to be linked with a move away from the Foxes, Leicester's opponents on Wednesday, Watford, will also be looking for a new manager.

Quique Sanchez Flores was sacked by the Hornets on Sunday after the Spaniard won just one of his 10 games in charge during his second spell at the club leaving them bottom of the table and six points from safety.

Hayden Mullins will take the managerial reigns temporarily as Watford search for their third permanent boss of the season, with former Brighton and Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton currently the bookies favourites to take over at Vicarage Road.

Leicester boss Rodgers believes that managers are aware of the pressure they have to deliver and admits that it is a results driven business.

The 46-year-old said: "It’s the time we’re in now.

"Look at Everton, they were fighting for their manager. We had to work hard to get the result. There’s no way the players are not playing for Marco.

"Sanchez comes in, and after a very short period of time he loses his job. That’s not so logical for me that one. Managers accept the climate that we’re in.

"In the modern game it’s difficult to plan longer term. Initially, you’ve got to get your first team right. If you’re at the club for a longer period, you can impose your way, but ultimately you’re going to be judged on winning games."