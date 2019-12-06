Manchester City will host Manchester United in one of the biggest games in English football on Saturday evening.

Both sides will be disappointed with their starts to the season, perhaps making them even more eager for three points in this one.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the encounter.

Team news

Pep Guardiola's side have been plagued with injuries thus far this season.

Leroy Sane and Ayermic Laporte have missed this vast majority of the season, with neither ready to return anytime soon.

Sergio Aguero has also been ruled out of this match up whilst Oleksandr Zinchenko could make his return.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have also had a hard time on the injury front this season, with many key players missing major parts.

Paul Pogba has been recovering for months with an injury, and looks unlikely to return in time for this one. Anthony Martial missed Wedesnday's victory over Tottenham Hotspur although could return in time for the trip across the city.

Scott McTominay returned to the Reds' midfield in the week - a major boost to their chances in this one following his brilliant form this season.

Man City predicted XI: ​Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy; Rodri, D.Silva, De Bruyne; B.Silva, Jesus, Sterling.

Man United predicted XI: ​De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Williams; McTominay, Fred, James, Lingard, Rashford; Martial.

Struggling for form

Uncharacteristically, the champions of England have been in poor form in recent weeks.

The Blues have won just two of their last six, including a damaging 3-1 defeat to title rivals Liverpool, leaving Guardiola's side under the spotlight for a bad reason, being 11 points off top.

The 20 time champions of England have also not performed as well as they would've hoped this season, sitting sixth having won five, drawn six and lost four of their first 15 match ups.

The pressure had been mounting on Solskjaer, although victory over Jose Mourinho's Spurs in the week will've bolstered the confidence in the Norwegian, as well as giving the squad belief.

City won both derby's last season, with United's last victory at the Etihad being a memorable one, as Mourinho's men came from two down to win 3-2 and spoil City's title party.

This fixture has many ups and downs for both sides, although all will go out of the window come Saturday evening as the sides battle for the all important three points, as well as bragging rights in the city.