Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool Preview: Can Wolves bring and end to Liverpool's league dominance

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 12: Liverpool's Divock Origi under pressure from Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matt Doherty during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 12, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Rich Linley - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Off the back of a stunning victory over league champions Manchester City last night, Wolverhampton Wanderers now travel to run away leaders Liverpool.

Liverpool simply dismantled their nearest title challengers Leicester City at the King Power Stadium and they are now cruising 14 points clear of the pack.

The Impenetrable Fortress

The Reds will head into tomorrow's game aiming to make it 50 consecutive Premier League games unbeaten at Anfield. Unbelieveably, they have taken 79 of the 81 points that have been on offer at home.

They may have defeated Nuno Espirito Santo's men 2-0 in last season's clash. However, outside of the league - before Nuno's tenure - Wolves got the better of Liverpool in an FA Cup replay back in 2017.

Can the Wanderers end Liverpool's ferocious dominance at Anfield?

Tough to beat

Wolves have lost just once in their last 12 games in all competitions. That loss came at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur and their late winner from Jan Vertonghen.

Even if you're lucky enough to escape defeat, Wolves have the most draws in the league (9), proving they are no pushovers.

As if their form wasn't impressive enough, it could have been even better. The boys in amber and black have suffered only five competitive defeats in 33 games this season, four of those five have come by a one goal margin.

Head to head

Liverpool have won the last five league meetings between these two sides. Wolves' last league victory against the hosts came at Anfield back in 2010 courtesy of a rare goal from full back Stephen Ward.

Wolves could be turning to fellow Irish full back to Matt Doherty to provide the winner here just as he did last night at Molineux.

Ones to watch

For the home side, all eyes will be on either Sadio Mane or Mo Salah with it being unlikely that both will start in this busy period.

Mane was the hero at Anfield in this fixture last season, scoring both of Liverpool's goals in their 2-0 victory.

If Salah is the one to get the nod tomorrow afternoon, he will be looking to build on his three goals in his last three league appearances.

On the opposing side, it is Adama Traore that will be Jurgen Klopp's main cause for concern. The bullish winger is proving a nightmare as he is the most fouled player in the league - in terms of cards received for fouling him.

The Spaniard's goal last night appears to be the beginnings of a very clinical, rounded player.

Team news

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is doubtful following a kick to the shin in their 4-0 win over Leicester. The midfielder was replaced by Adam Lallana with eight minutes left on the clock.

Other absentees include Matip (knee), Fabinho (ankle), Dejan Lovren (hamstring), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (ankle). At the moment it is unknown when this group will be ready to make a return.

Wolves are fortunate to not have any injuries or suspensions going into this fixture.

Where to watch

The game will be live on Sky Sports Premier League with kick off set to be at 4:30pm GMT.