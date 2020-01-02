Is Todd Cantwell on his ‘way to the top’?

‘No one can tell me nothing, Written off, not strong enough, not quick enough, not worthy of the number 14 shirt. Well listen up, I’m on my way to the top and non-one is going to stop me! So listen to anyone striving forward and being told all this ****, tell them “I got this”.’

Those were the startling words of Norwich City attacking midfielder Todd Cantwell on New Year’s Eve, just hours before their vital Premier League fixture with Crystal Palace to open up the new decade.

Sharp rise

21-year old Cantwell’s debut season in the top-flight has been nothing short of astonishing. After ending the 2018-19 Championship-winning season as a regular on the substitutes bench, not too much was expected of the local lad who made just two assists and netted only once in his breakthrough season during the second-tier campaign.

But the combination of an impressive pre-season entwined with a lack of Norwich summer signings and injuries across the middle of the park propelled Cantwell into the spotlight with a season opening start against the European champions…and he has not looked back since.

Within the first five games of the Premier League season, Cantwell had played a part in four goals, including two assists in the second game of the campaign against Newcastle, forging one of the most feared partnerships in the top-flight with Teemu Pukki.

But a period of just one point and two goals in seven matches for the Canaries coincided with a deterioration of Cantwell’s performances.

Change of role

At the end of November, Daniel Farke opted to deploy the fleet-footed Cantwell with more freedom as he generally started games more centrally rather than on the left.

Now an England Under-21 international, the floppy-haired pop star-like figure presented his ability to glide between players and strike a ball with minimal backlift – netting four in the last nine Premier League fixtures.

All six of his goals to date have come against sides currently in the top eleven of the league, including Manchester City, Chelsea and Wolves. Oh, and he scored against Palace too.

Players of Cantwell’s ilk are familiar in the Premier League. Bags of natural ability who can either showboat their way to the top or fall off the radar with a series of inconsistent performances.

And, despite the goals, such periods have been too familiar within Cantwell’s season thus far. But he is still just 21. He is still very raw.

Fire burning

Cantwell undoubtedly has the burning desire to reach the top.

Despite his tender years, Cantwell was not afraid to provide a damning assessment to the Norwich official website of his side’s inability to hold out for three points for the second time in a matter of days when Palace stole a late equaliser on New Year’s Day.

“We have to be more clinical and not be so open at the end. It’s just about having that five percent more to seal off games.”

A star in the making?

On the face of it, Cantwell looks to be a reserved but flashy individual. But get him talking and there is a clear will to succeed. Can he channel the aggression into consistent performances?

Just five hours before kick-off, the number 14 returned to social media to explain his earlier outburst.

‘This tweet wasn’t meant in an arrogant way at all, if you know me then you’d know that. It was a message to young players getting told they are not good enough. To ignore that noise and believe in yourself – reach for the stars and if you fall then you at least gave it your all.’

Will Cantwell reach for the stars?