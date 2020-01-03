Leicester City vs Wigan Athletic FA Cup Third Round Preview: Foxes begin FA Cup campaign 

Leicester City turn their attention to the FA Cup Third Round on Saturday evening as they face SkyBet Championship strugglers Wigan Athletic at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes will hope for a better cup run this season after they were knocked out in the Third Round last season in a shock defeat to SkyBet League Two side Newport County as they look to add the world's oldest cup competition to their trophy cabinet for the first time in the club's history.

The FA Cup meanwhile is a welcome distraction for Paul Cook's Wigan who are currently embroiled in a relegation battle in the Championship, one point adrift of safety in 22nd position.

Key Battle

Spanish forward Ayoze Perez enjoyed his return to old club Newcastle United as he scored in Leicester's convincing 3-0 win in the North East on New Year's Day.

Perez has five goals to his name in Leicester colours - with all five of them coming away from the East Midlands - and will fancy his chances to open his account in front of the home faithful.

The Latics meanwhile have struggled this season mainly due to the lack of a regular goalscorer however Josh Windass is beginning to make a case for himself with two goals in his last five games and may be the spark the away side need to cause a cup upset.

Last Meeting

Saturday's fixture will be the first meeting between the sides in six years where the Foxes would come from behind twice to draw 2-2 at the DW Stadium.

Ivan Ramis gave the hosts the lead before Andy King would equalise on the stroke of half-time.

Rob Kiernan then restored Wigan's lead and the home side thought they had made sure of the points before Dean Hammond broke Wigan hearts in the 87th minute to have a share of the spoils.

Team News

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has hinted that he will make changes to his side but still name a side capable of beating Wigan.

Filip Benkovic will be included in the match day squad for the first time this season after returning to full fitness following a recurring hamstring problem.

Striker Jamie Vardy meanwhile will be rested again following a calf complaint, allowing fringe players such as Kelechi Iheanacho and Nampalys Mendy the opportunity to gain some valuable minutes on the pitch.

Wigan boss Paul Cook meanwhile could be facing a selection crisis after Michael Jacobs and Kal Naismith were announced as doubtful whilst Charlie Mulgrew, Danny Fox and Kieffer Moore are all definitely ruled out. Jacobs and Naismith however are expected to be fit enough to play a role on Saturday.

Predicted Line-Ups

Leicester: Ward; Justin, Morgan, Benkovic, Fuchs; Albrighton, Choudhury, Praet, Gray; Perez; Iheanacho.

Wigan: Jones; Byrne, Kipre, Naismith, Robinson; Evans, Morsy; Lowe, Williams, Jacobs; Windass.

Manager's Thoughts

Leicester boss Rodgers told the media in his pre-match press conference that he will pick a team that is best suited to win the game, whilst also having praise for his managerial rival Cook.

Rodgers said: "Pick a team to win. That's our notion. We want to win every competition we're in.

"We're playing against Wigan and I'm looking forward to seeing Paul because he's a very good football man. He's a fantastic manager.

"You've seen our players have professionalism and we respect the opposition. We're at home, so hopefully there will be a good crowd."

Wigan boss Cook knows that his side are the underdogs this weekend but says his Wigan side will travel full of belief.

He said: “I’m delighted with the draw, first of all from a managerial point of view. Brendan is one of the elite managers now, he’s jettisoned himself into those levels.

“His team plays fantastic football, and has everything a good team should have.

“Whatever team he picks will demand our respect and we know how difficult the game will be, in a competition we want to do well in.

“The FA Cup is special, no matter what anyone says.This competition means a lot to this club more so than any other.

“We had a great run two years ago and, although it’ll be difficult at Leicester, we’ll acquit ourselves as best we can.”