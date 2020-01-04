Mark Bowen makes it clear that he's not happy with FA Cup replay

Reading manager Mark Bowen admitted that neither himself or Blackpool manager Simon Grayson are happy with an FA Cup replay.

This comes after Reading battled back twice to draw 2-2 against the League One side.

The Tangerines had a chance to finish the tie on the day but top scorer Armand Gnanduillet missed his 'panenka' penalty late on in the contest.

Draw doesn't satisfy anyone

With no hesitation, the Reading boss was not scared to give his thoughts on the Royals' exciting 2-2 draw with Blackpool.

He said: "I spoke to Simon Grayson, and I don’t think either manager wanted a replay.

"We’re both in our respective leagues pushing for the play-offs so it didn’t suit anyone.

"But it’s a cup and is important to supporters, but it’s another game unbeaten ad our name in the hat for the next round.”

Reason for the draw- Armand Gnanduillet

Already mentioned above, the reason why this game has gone to a replay was because of the performance of Blackpool's top scorer Gnanduillet.

As well as the missed penalty, his goal to put the Tangerines 2-1 up played a big part in the visitors earning a replay at the Madejski Stadium.

“Teddy put his hand on the fella and he made the most of it but I fully understand the reason why it was given," Bowen said when asked about the penalty incident. "I’ve just looked back and seen that we had two cast line penalties that weren’t given. One on Andy Rinomohta, with the ref stood four yards away and one at the end where the fella clattered into Omar Richards at the back post. I don’t know how he missed it."

“It was an entertaining game. We started very well and controlled possession. They then had some pressure and we went one down. We showed resilience twice to come back in the game from behind. Good goals from Sam Baldock and a clever finish from Danny Loader.

“We got a tiny bit sloppy in possession in the second half and didn’t concentrate in our defending enough at times which will be a learning curve for some of them.

“Andre Burley came in for his debut and I thought he did very well. He came off near the end with a bit of cramp. He did well throughout."

Another major factor why this contest went to a replay was due to substitute Danny Loader rescuing the Berkshire side in the second.

In response to Loader's fantastic back flick goal, Bowen said: “He’s a clever player and I’ve said in the last few weeks that the way Puscas, Baldock and Joao have been in the team, he’s had to be patient.

"He can look me in the eye after today’s game and say ‘come on gaffer, give me a chance."

11 changes too many

The Royals boss will come under criticism from the Reading fans after he made 11 changes to the side that played on New Years Day.

The likes of John Swift, Ovie Ejaria and Charlie Adam didn't even make the bench.

The manager justified his decisions in his post-match press conference.

He said: “My focus is to do what is best for the club. We’ve put ourselves within touching distance of a play-off place, it’s put us in the race at the back end of the season and I have to protect that position.

“We’ll now be fresh going into the Nottingham Forest game. I’m very mindful of keeping the squad as fresh as we can to try and keep pushing up the table.

“Aluko has had about three decent training sessions, his fitness will get better so there will be a lot of players who want game time in the replay.”

At the end of the press conference- Bowen provided a positive injury update on striker George Puscas, saying that he will be back training on 'Monday' with the rest of the squad.