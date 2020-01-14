 Mark Bowen delighted that rotation pays off as Royals sink the Seasiders in FA Cup replay 

Reading manager Mark Bowen delighted with the way his makeshift side played today as the Royals sink League One side Blackpool by 2-0 in the FA Cup.

Bowen made 11 changes coming into the game, but goals in each half from Lucas Boye and Jordan Obita confirmed that the risky decisions made by the manager were correct.

After the match, the Reading boss expressed his delight at how the replay unfolded on Tuesday night.

He said: "I am delighted. I made my mind up to play some senior players but youngsters as well. Coming to a place like Blackpool, I knew it was going to be a battle, but it never became that because our decisions on the ball were really sharp and clever at times.

"We handed the game well throughout. We were professional. I thought Tom McIntyre was absolutely awesome at the back."

The Championship side fielded a highly inexperienced and young defence with the likes of Andre Burley and Teddy Howe featuring yet again like they did in the 1st leg of this tie.

Surprisingly they didn't concede any goals in this match, and the Reading manager was quick to praise the defensive solidity of the back four.

He said: "Walker saved us at times and the others - what a performance Burley put in and Howe had a really good game.

"There wasn't anybody who was struggling. They all stood up and looked proper players with good decisions on the ball, good passing and they created problems.

"We hit the bar twice, the post once so it was a really accomplished performance from a young side."

Bowen did provide an update on transfer activity after he confirmed tonight that Lucas Joao's injury is worse than what initially was feared.

A spell of three months on the sidelines is expected for Joao after injuring his hamstring against Fulham on New Years Day.

With that injury in mind, Bowen may be looking for a new striker in January.

But the key for buying/loaning a new striker in the managers eyes is whether or not the Royals will push for the play offs this season in the Championship.

"It would be remiss not to [look for a replacement] because you lose a player of his quality, we have to make sure - if we are going to have a push [for the play-offs] we'll try our best to do so and we'll look at the situation."

As a result of winning over two the legs, the Royals are rewarded with a home tie against either Cardiff or Carlisle who play their FA Cup replay on Wednesday night.

And it's clear to see who Bowen thinks his side will be up against in the fourth round.

He said: "I didn't want to say - you need games because if you win it you've got Cardiff coming up. I think that would be doing them a disservice.

"They might think 'are we the back-up squad?' Genuinely they are not because they all showed they can get into the side and push on.

"I'm glad I didn't say that to the players. Everybody likes a cup run and the fans are no different I'm sure."