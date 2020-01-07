Reading FC transfer round up (7th January):  Barrett and Virginia moves confirmed. Blackett, McNulty and Southwood all linked away

It's set to be a busy month for Mark Bowen's Royals in the transfer market- here is the latest Reading FC transfer news.

Josh Barrett to Rovers confirmed

Reading have confirmed today that they have announced that attacker Josh Barrett has moved to League One side Bristol Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

Barrett has signed a two and a half-year contract with Rovers.

✍️ #ReadingFC can announce that @10Joshbarrett has departed the Royals, in a permanent move to @SkyBetLeagueOne side @Official_BRFC.



All the best for the future, Josh! 💙

The attacker has been at Reading since the age of six, and has only been able to make a total of 13 appearances for Reading's first team.

Seven of them came this season with the majority of them coming under former Reading manager Jose Gomes's reign at the club.

Barrett paid an emotional farewell to Reading fans on Instagram last night ahead of the move.

He wrote: “Just wanna say a massive thank you to @readingfc for the last 15 years of my life.

”So many good memories and I’ve met some of my best friends along the way.

”Also a big thank you to my team mates for all there support and I wish you all the best for the future.

”And a big shoutout to all the fans who have supported me from day 1. I’m excited for my next adventure now. UP THE DING.”

The 21-year-old is now solely focused on getting his career back on the right track.

This was his tweet once his move was confirmed.

Joao Virginia loan nightmare is over

Former Reading boss Jose Gomes brought Joao Virginia to the club on loan to initially fill the void left by Emiliano Martinez who returned to Arsenal last summer.

However, this thinking of the Everton loanee being the number one goalkeeper changed quickly after he made many costly mistakes in the Reading goal including letting in howlers against the likes of Hull in the Championship and Wolves in the EFL Cup.

As a result of his low confidence, the Royals acquired Sampdoria keeper Rafael Cabral in their last-minute transfer spending spree in the summer.

The Brazilian has since stepped up to the plate and is safely Reading's first team goalkeeper, with Sam Walker acting as back up.

Meaning that there was no place left for Virginia at the club under Mark Bowen and as a result- the Toffees have called him back from his loan spell early.

#ReadingFC can announce that young goalkeeper @1JoaoVirginia has been recalled from his loan spell by @Everton.



We wish João the best of luck in his future career. 🤝

Tyler Blackett- Turkey bound?

Turkish source Asist Analiz have claimed that Reading defender Tyler Blackett is on the verge of completing a move to Super Lig side Fenerbahce.

It is understood that Sporting Director Damien Comolli is in talks with the Royals to try and conclude a deal which is at an 'advanced stage' according to Turkish Reports.

Blackett is out of contract in the summer, but it is our understanding that the Royals are reluctant to let him leave with him being a regular starter in Mark Bowen's starting eleven.

There are even rumours that the Royals are preparing to offer the defender a new contract, so we can definitely conclude that the left-back's future is up in the air.

Understand #readingfc are set to offer Tyler Blackett a contract extension to ward off interest elsewhere. Believe they'll offer him a 2.5yr deal - extending his contract until 2022.

So far in his Reading career, the 25-year-old has made a total of 110 appearances since his move to the club in August 2016.

The left back has previously been linked with fellow Turkish clubs Trabzonspor and Ankaragucu over the past few weeks.

He has played only 10 games this season for Reading but has been in brilliant form recently, with three assists in his past two matches.

The report says Fenerbahce are also looking to recruit Dario Meljnak this month as cover for current first choice left back Hasan Ali Kaldırım.

Marc McNulty on the move again?

According to reports, Reading are supposedly going to cut striker Marc McNulty's current loan at Sunderland short in order to sell him back to former Scottish club Hibernian.

McNulty spent last season at the Edinburgh side, scoring seven goals in the Scottish Premiership.

The 27-year-old is currently on loan at League One side Sunderland, having only managed five goals in 20 appearances across all competitions for the Black Cats this season.

However he hasn't scored a goal under current manager Phil Parkinson. All his goals for the League One outfit came under Jack Ross when he was incharge of the club.

It is understood that the forward is keen to be reunited with Ross at Hibs. And his wish looks like being granted.

The Scottish side have seemed to beat off competition from English club Swindon Town who are currently top of League Two.

Luke Southwood to join McNulty back in Scotland?

Two goalkeepers could leave Reading this January on different types of contracts. Virginia has had his loan cut short, and Southwood is the other keeper who could be leaving the club in January- but only on loan.

According to reports- Hamilton Academical are in talks with Reading to extend the loan of goalkeeper Luke Southwood until summer.

He has made seven appearances for the Scottish Premiership club after making his debut in November.

The 22-year-old returned to his parent club at the end of his six-month deal.

"The club wishes to bring Luke back to Hamilton for the remainder of the season and are currently in talks with Reading with the aim of doing so," said Hamilton on their website.

Former Royal on the move to rivals

Liam Kelly's short lived spell at Feyenoord looks like coming to the end.

Fenerbahce were favourites to snap up the ex-Reading man, but according to report from Voetbal Primeur in Holland- it looks like League One club and bitter rivals to Reading Oxford United have won the race to sign the 24-year-old.

This would be hard for Royals fans to stomach if Oxford were to confirm the signing of Kelly.

Incomings?

There haven't been any links to any players yet, but don't be surprised to see that being changed very soon.

Mark Bowen did admit recently that he was looking to add new recruits to his squad.