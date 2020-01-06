The Women's FA Cup Fourth Round Draw: Man City face Man United, Arsenal take on West Ham 

Reigning champions Manchester City are set for a mouth-watering fourth round tie, up against arch-rivals Manchester United, whilst last year’s finalists West Ham are at home to 14 time cup winners Arsenal.

If Manchester City are to make it two FA Cup titles in as many seasons, they will have to overcome a Manchester United side fresh off a maiden derby win.

Man City are likely to assume the favourites tag, with a rather formidable attacking threat in Ellen White and Pauline Bremer, supplemented by the intuition and guile of Jill Scott and Lauren Hemp. Yet youngster Lauren James and captain Katie Zelem may have something to say about that in what may prove to be the standout tie of the fourth round.

Fixtures to watch

Joe Montermurro’s red hot Arsenal team that reigns supreme at the top of the WSL table make the small trip across the city, with a struggling West Ham outfit standing in their way.

Chelsea travel to south-east London, up against FA Women’s Championship strugglers Charlton Athletic, and Tottenham Hotspur are at home to Barnsley in another of the many exciting ties to be played before the turn of the month.

A team to look out for is Ipswich Town, a club which finds itself in rather unfamiliar territory having defeated Portsmouth to book their place in the fourth round for the first time, with the Terriers playing host to them.

The draw in full:

West Ham United vs Arsenal

Manchester United vs Manchester City

Lewes vs Billericay Town or Actonians

Charlton Athletic vs Chelsea

Everton vs London Bees

Burnley vs Leicester City

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

London City Lionesses vs Reading

Bristol City vs Durham

Tottenham Hotspur vs Barnsley

Huddersfield Town vs Ipswich Town

Southampton FC Women vs Coventry United

Southampton Women’s FC vs Crystal Palace

Fylde or Sunderland vs Watford

Liverpool vs Blackburn Rovers

Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion