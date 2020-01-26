Burnley 1-2 Norwich City: Canaries into fifth round

Burnley were knocked out of the FA Cup by Norwich City at Turf Moor, falling to a 2-1 defeat, with Daniel Farke's side making it through to the fifth round of the tournament for the first time since the 2011/12 season.

After an eventful first half with plenty of clear cut chances for both sides, the score was somehow goalless at the break, but Norwich took the lead on 53 minutes, with Grant Hanley heading home from close range to put the visitors into the lead.

Norwich swiftly doubled their advantage just four minutes later, with Josip Drmic tapping the ball home from close range after Joe Hart could only palm the ball into his path, as the visitors took control of the game at Turf Moor.

Burnley did pull a goal back with 18 minutes remaining, with Erik Pieters firing into the bottom corner from just outside the box after Norwich struggled to clear the ball out of their penalty area, but Sean Dyche's side were unable to force their way back into the game.

Story of the game

Both sides made changes to their respective starting line-ups, having both played in the Premier League in midweek with Burnley beating Manchester United at Old Trafford and Norwich losing narrowly at Tottenham.

It was Norwich, though, who made a bright start to the contest, with Drmic going straight through on goal from the kick-off only to put his effort wide of the target when one on one with Hart inside the opening 15 seconds of the game.

Burnley themselves then had their own clear cut chance to put themselves into the lead, with Norwich guilty of giving the ball away at the back and Chris Wood running into the penalty area, before squaring the ball to Jay Rodriguez whose effort was well saved from close range by Ralf Fahrmann.

Norwich, though, were in control of the majority of possession and causing the Clarets problems, and they created another real chance to edge ahead, with Sam Byram finding space inside the penalty area down the right-hand side before firing an effort beyond Hart only for James Tarkowski to somehow divert the ball wide of the goal almost on goal line.

Onel Hernandez then saw his effort from distance kept out by a good save from Hart, after the winger cut inside from the left, before Lukas Rupp's long-range effort was also beaten away by Hart as Norwich continued to be frustrated.

Burnley could have made Norwich pay for their missed chances before half time, with Tarkowski's header from inside the six-yard box coming back off the bar following Ashley Westwood's dangerous delivery from a corner.

The second half began the way the first half had progressed, with Norwich doing most of the attacking, and they eventually made the breakthough eight minutes into the second period, with Hanley, who had been getting a frosty reception from the home supporters due to his Blackburn connections, heading in from Mario Vrancic's free kick.

Moments later and it was 2-0 to the visitors, with Drmic capping off his first start for the club by tapping the ball home from a few yards out after Hart failed to deal with a looping ball inside the penalty area, and Norwich nearly added a third soon after with Marco Stiepermann putting the ball wide with a presentable chance.

Burnley did improve slightly as the game wore on, and were given a lifeline by Pieters, who fired in from the edge of the box after Norwich had failed to deal with cross, but the Clarets were unable to find an equaliser and the visitors recorded a deserved win.

Key takeaways

Burnley suffer usual cup blues

Burnley's recent record in the cup competitions leaves much to be desired, with Sean Dyche's side having failed to get beyond the early rounds of either the League Cup or the FA Cup since they were beaten by non-league Lincoln City at home in the fifth round of the FA Cup in the 2016/17 season.

The Clarets had already been knocked out of the League Cup by League One Sunderland earlier in the campaign, but avoided a similar type of upset in the third round of the FA Cup beating Peterborough United 4-2 at Turf Moor.

However, having made changes to his starting line-up, Dyche's side were unable to produce the same level of performance which has seen them beat both Leicester City and Man United over the last week in the Premier League.

Norwich gain confidence for battle ahead

Norwich are six points adrift of safety at the bottom of the Premier League table, but Farke's side have been delivering strong performances of late, having secured a vital win against Bournemouth in their last home game, before being unlucky to lose at Tottenham in midweek.

Farke's side continued their recent upturn in performances with another controlled display against Burnley at Turf Moor, and showed signs that they will be able to create plenty of problems for their opponents between now and the end of the season.

Norwich's biggest issue this season has been their failure to convert chances, and that was on show in the first half against Burnley, but having secured the win in the second half they will resume their Premier League campaign with renewed confidence.