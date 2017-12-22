Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Clarets looking to pile more away day misery on Spurs

If you are struggling for form and watching your title hopes fall faster than a child dropping wrapping paper on Christmas Day, Turf Moor is the last place you want to visit right now.

Presents at a premium in Lancashire

Burnley have been tighter than Scrooge's wallet in defence, with goalkeeper Nick Pope keeping nine clean sheets in 15 league matches since replacing captain Tom Heaton between the sticks. Nobody has scored in the last 354 minutes of action against the Clarets and Sean Dyche's side will be keen not to release any gifts on Saturday evening.

Yet if the hosts are going to take all three points, don't expect a performance to symbolise a roast turkey dinner with all the trimmings. Burnley have won eleven of their last 13 victories by just one goal. Only Swansea City have scored less goals at home than the Clarets so far this season.

A look at the form book suggests that Burnley will be the side winning the present from the cracker this weekend. The hosts have picked up 17 points in their last eight Premier League home games, whilst Spurs have lost four of their last nine top-flight games. Such records have seen the Clarets sneak about their visitors in the table.

Dyche looking for some Christmas magic

However, meetings between these two sides have resulted in outcomes as consistent as receiving socks from your parents on Christmas Day. Spurs have won four of the last seven matches between the teams, remaining undefeated in that run over the last seven years. Sean Dyche is also looking for his first win in his ninth attempt against Mauricio Pochettino.

Burnley will be hoping to repeat the performance they formulated against Spurs to grab a draw at the start of the season. They will be looking to Johann Berg Gudmundsson to continue the form that has seen the Icelander assist five of Burnley's nine league goals...the Clarets' elf if you will.

In contrast, Dele Alli is possibly experiencing his worst form in the last three years. However, the attacking midfielder will be looking to rekindle the magic against a side he has scored two goals against in the last three meetings.

Depleted Burnley defence looking to wrap up Kane and Co.

Burnley will be without two key compartments of Dyche's well-tuned sleigh. James Tarkowski begins his three-game suspension for violent conduct, whilst Stephen Ward remains sidelined. However, Matt Lowton could return after several games out of action.

Spurs are also missing a key defender in Toby Alderweireld and this game will come too early for Victor Wanyama who returned to training last week. However, Davinson Sanchez is in line for a start after returning from suspension.

Saturday evening's encounter is unlikely to be a Christmas cracker but will be somewhat of an intriguing puzzle to be enjoyed once the Christmas feast has passed earlier in the afternoon.