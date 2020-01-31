Norwich complete move for Coventry City left-back Sam McCallum

Norwich City have completed their fourth signing of the January window with the £3m capture of Coventry City left-back Sam McCallum.

One for the future

The 19-year-old has impressed at the Ricoh Arena during the past 18 months and will return on loan until the end of the season.

McCallum arrived at Coventry shortly after leaving the V9 Academy, a scheme set up by Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool had also been monitoring the former non-league player but Norwich have managed to get a deal over the line.

Speaking to the Norwich City official website, McCallum said: "The last 24 hours have been hectic to say the least but quite overwhelming as well. Everyone has welcomed me with open arms, so it’s been good as well.

I’m quite an athletic player. I play left-back but I can play wing-back as well, so I like to get up and down the wings.

The club’s got a good philosophy of bringing through young players like Max and Jamal, as well as Ben Godfrey. It’s a good philosophy."

"Excited by his potential

Norwich manager Daniel Farke added: “Sam is a very interesting talent and we’re delighted that he sees his long-term future with us.

We’re all excited by his potential. He’s a young, homegrown player who we hope can continue to develop and improve. We will allow him to work with all of the right tools in our environment and look forward to seeing how far he can progress.”