Chelsea Women vs West Ham Women preview: Chelsea look for another win while title race rivals are distracted 

Three points are a minimum take away for the Blues against West Ham as they sit just one point off from Manchester City and Arsenal who are levelled at the top.

While Chelsea host West Ham at Kingsmeadow, City and Arsenal will be distracted at the Academy Stadium fighting to take decisive title race points from each other.

A draw in Manchester would see the Blues take the title race lead while a Blues win and just one team claiming points up North, will see Chelsea shoot into second place just one point from first.

West Ham are 20 points from third place Chelsea, but the Hammers are only five points from fourth place, Manchester United, as they sit eighth place.

Both sides have won their last WSL matches. The visitors claimed a 2-1 victory over Brighton and Sunday's host got a convincing 4-1 win against Arsenal.

Last time out

After a goalless, but eventful first half, Adriana Leon's first touch of the match gave West Ham the lead at home in the 58th minute.

Twelve minutes later Sophie Ingle netted the equaliser and the start to Chelsea's comeback, with Ji So-Yun giving her side the lead just two minutes on with a stunning long-range shot.

Drew Spence sealed any chance of West Ham equalising after making it 3-1 in the 95th minute.

Claiming three points saw Chelsea jump to the top of the table past City and Arsenal. Could the past repeat itself?

When and where

This London Derby will be hosted at Kingsmeadow, Kingston-upon-Thames at 14:00 GMT. Streaming will also be available on the FA Player.