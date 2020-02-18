2020 England SheBelieves Cup squad announced: full list and tournament details

England will begin their defence of the SheBelieves cup in only a few weeks time when they kick off their tournament against the United States.

The Lionesses will be without Beth Mead after she received an injury last weekend in Arsenal's game against Liverpool. Ellie Roebuck has received a place in the roster despite being out of Manchester City's 10-0 win against Ipswich Town and being seen with a boot on her foot.

In their six games since the culmination of the Women's World Cup, England have only won twice: against Portugal and the Czech Republic. The SheBelieves will represent the first real test for the Lionesses since last summer's tournament and will help to prepare them for the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo.

Phil Neville has placed his faith in the young players at his disposal with Grace Fisk, Lauren Hemp, Sandy MacIver and Chloe Kelly all being called up. Fisk and MacIver are both uncapped for the national side and both have impressed since making the move from their retrospective colleges in the US to West Ham and Everton. Fisk is definitely one to watch out for and has put in brilliant performances at the back for the Irons and become a mainstay in their squad.

Full squad

Goalkeepers

Carly Telford, Ellie Roebuck, Sandy MacIver

Defenders

Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Rachel Daly, Grace Fisk, Alex Greenwood, Steph Houghton, Abbie McManus, Demi Stokes, Leah Williamson

Midfielders

Lauren Hemp, Jill Scott, Lucy Staniforth, Keira Walsh, Jordan Nobbs

Forwards

Toni Duggan, Bethany England, Chloe Kelly, Nikita Parris, Georgia Stanway, Ellen White

Phil Neville's views

Birmingham City's young goalkeeper Hannah Hampton and US-based striker Alessia Russo, who plays for North Carolina Tar Heels, will also join the squad for training sessions in the US as part of their ongoing development.



Head coach Phil Neville said: “This is an exciting moment for the England Women’s team. With eight of our squad under the age of 23 - and six of them having competed in the WU20 FIFA World Cup - we are focusing on developing the incredible young talent we have in the women’s game with a keen eye on EURO2021 in 16 months’ time.



“All of the young players who have been given their opportunity today have earned their places on merit, based on exceptional form and performances at club level as well as for England’s development teams, and I am delighted to be giving them all the opportunity they rightly deserve.

“Of course we will continue to rely enormously on the world-class senior players who have been the mainstay of the England Women’s squad for many years. They know what it takes to succeed on the world stage and they can teach our younger players so much about the physical and mental standards required to compete at the very top level." said the Lionesses boss

"It's also important that we continue our policy of integrating other talented youngsters on camp wherever possible so they can benefit from the experience of training with the Lionesses, and to that end, we look forward to welcoming Hannah Hampton and Alessia Russo to the group.



“Despite a largely successful 2019 World Cup campaign, we knew we needed to make significant changes to our approach if we are to be ready to win EURO2021 on home soil next year.



“This squad is the realisation of months of hard work and refocusing which we have done as a team behind the scenes in recent months. Having welcomed new senior staff including Dawn Scott, who is leading on physical performance and nutrition, we can be confident that we are taking the right approach to maximise our chances of success not just at SheBelieves, but for the mid- to long-term future of the England Women’s team.”

Tournament details

The SheBelieves Cup will start on the 5th March, with England's first game being on the 6th against the USA in Orlando, Florida.

Vlatko Andonovski named his 26-player squad that would play for the USWNT on Monday evening:

The road to #Tokyo2020 is not meant to be easy. England, Japan and Spain are next.



Spain will also feature at the competition for their first-ever time at the SheBelieves, but their lineup is yet to be announced.

After their opener against the USWNT, the Lionesses then face Japan on the 8th of March before ending their tournament against Spain on the eleventh of the month.