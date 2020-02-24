Hakim Ziyech agrees personal terms with Chelsea

After signing Hakim Ziyech from Ajax on the 13th February 2020, Frank Lampard has made his first signing as Chelsea boss.

Moroccan winger agreed personal terms on Monday the 24th of February and Stamford Bridge will welcome the attacker on July the 1st.

The Chelsea manager boasted about his first signing at Chelsea claiming he will bring goals, meanwhile the Moroccan claimed he was excited to get started.

Moving Ziyech into the team

"He's got quality," said Lampard as he spoke on Ziyech before claiming: "he can make assists and score goals."

The Eredivisie star has eight goals and 21 assists in all competitions this season, meaning he has 29 goal contributions in 32 games.

Lampard's first season in charge has saw a lot of possession-based football, but the all-time leading Blues scorer has been criticised for his side's decision making in the final third.

"I've spoken a lot this season about games where we have had a lot of the ball but have not had that final bit," said Lampard.

It looks an obvious coupe for the west London club to make the €38million signing, after Lampard made it obvious his side are lacking in the final quarter of the field.

Despite it looking like Ziyech will slot straight into the side at Stamford Bridge, Lampard vowed that the winger must 'fit our style', with the way Chelsea press off the ball and the energy that they use throughout the 90 minutes.

Ziyech has already experienced a packed-out Stamford Bridge this season when Ajax travelled to London to play Chelsea in the Champions League - a lively 4-4 draw was the conclusion.

Embed from Getty Images

The decision to sign the Moroccan was not based on this performance preached Lampard: "I have watched him a lot, especially in the Champions League run they had last year, ever since his performance at Wembley against Spurs, I have watched him a lot."

'I am proud and excited to start life at Chelsea'

In his first interview with the Blues, Ziyech said: "I am Happy, proud and excited [to join Chelsea].

"Chelsea are a big club in a big competition, I like the style of play, the attacking football suits me, and this was one of the biggest reasons why I chose Chelsea.

"Frank and I have had a lot of contact in the past few weeks, he gave me a good feeling, and this was also a big reasoning behind why I chose them."

Lampard is hoping the signing of the 26-year-old will bolster attacking options at Stamford Bridge.

Embed from Getty Images

Tammy Abraham leads the scoring charts at the Bridge this season, scoring 15 goals across all competitions. Michy Batshuayi, Jorginho and Christian Pulisic are below Abraham on six goals. Chelsea fans will hope the recent signing will boost the goal scoring tally, equalling silverware success in the process.

Ziyech has been at Ajax since 2016, after signing from FC Twente. When discussing his final months in Netherlands, he said: "I'll enjoy my last few months. It will feel weird when it's time to leave but right now nothing has changed."

Chelsea are back in Champions League action this week, when Bayern Munich will be entertained under the lights at Stamford Bridge.