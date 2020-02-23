Azpilicueta hails ‘perfectly’ executed tactics in London derby win

Cesar Azpilicueta has hailed Frank Lampard’s ‘perfectly’ executed tactics which saw Chelsea waltz past Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard opted to reutilise a back five which saw the Chelsea captain feature at right centre back - a position the Spaniard adapted so well to under Antonio Conte.

Azpilicueta boasted his side's quality, having proven the ability to successfully alternate between different systems over the course of the season.

The 30-year-old defender concluded by addressing his side’s ‘great character and spirit’ to complete the league double over Spurs.

‘Perfect tactics’

Chelsea’s all-time top goal scorer, whom was very much aware of the significance of the clash, proved his tactical prowess having made four changes with a new shape. The four new inclusions all played a substantial role in each of the opening two goals.

Azpilicueta was delighted with his side’s win over Tottenham and how they executed their tactics employed by Lampard.

“[The tactics] worked perfectly,” began the defender. “We have shown over the season we can adapt to different systems.

“Every game is different, but above the tactics we knew what this game means for everybody at the football club.

“We knew our home form wasn’t the best, and they would want revenge after we beat them 2-0 away. We showed great character and spirit.”

Togetherness is key

The Blues captain concluded by insisting that every player in the team has a role at the club and should be ready to be called upon at any opportunity.

Olivier Giroud, Mason Mount, Ross Barkley and Marcos Alonso were all brought back into the starting line-up. All of which proved their worth to the side leaving Lampard with a food for thought as they prepare for Bayern Munich mid-week.

“We need to be ready for every game,” said Azpilicueta. “It is difficult when you do not play, everybody wants to help the team, everybody keeps training hard and fighting to be in the team.

“The competition is what gives the team that extra per cent where everybody can push to the limit.”