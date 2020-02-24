Chelsea vs Bayern Munich Preview: Visitors back for revenge

Frank Lampard has stressed his players must ‘be ready to raise their levels’ ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League Round of 16 first leg tie with Bayern Munich.

The Blues welcome European Football back to Stamford Bridge for the first time in over two months, as they prepare for their third testing home game in a row.

The first leg falls on the back of a mixed week for Chelsea, which started with an uninspiring yet controversial defeat at the hands of Manchester United, before a changed side got the better of Jose Mourinho’s Spurs side 2-1.

Blues team news

However, rotation may be hard to come by this time round, with Chelsea still nursing a number of injuries in the camp.

N’golo Kante, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic have all been confirmed to miss the match against the German champions, with Pedro still yet to reach full fitness.

Following a system switch against Spurs which saw a return to three-at-the-back, the Blues found themselves in control of the entire game, helped by a number of players who had not seen much game-time this season.

Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso both scored on their returns to the side, whilst Ross Barkley was welcomed back from the cold to notch two assists.

The changes have left Lampard a selection headache at the striker position, with the Frenchman’s goal giving him a case to start over top scorer Tammy Abraham.

Bayern's recent fortunes

The opposition come into this game following an unconvincing 3-2 win at home to lowly Paderborn, although the result does come as part of a seven game unbeaten streak in all competitions, as Bayern remain at the top of the table.

They also boast a perfect record in this year’s Champions League, including an eye-catching 7-2 win against Spurs.

The man to watch for Bayern is undoubtedly Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker already has an incredible 38 goals this season in all competitions, netting 10 in his five group stage games this season.

A fixture with history

Last time these teams met in the Champions League will never slip the memories of Chelsea fans, who will look back with great fondness at the 19th of May 2012.

Following an improbable journey, the Blues found themselves in the final of the great competition, with the prospect of Bayern in their own backyard awaiting them.

Despite injuries and suspensions, Didier Drogba equalised late before converting the winning penalty to bring the trophy to London for the first and currently only time ever.

Eight years on from that famous day, Chelsea will look to bring an advantage into the second leg at the Allianz Arena on the 18th of March as they look to secure their place in the Quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2014.