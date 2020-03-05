Opinion: Liverpool Women should be accomodated at new Kirkby training complex.

Liverpool FC is a giant in the Footballing world and with the overwhelming success of Jürgen Klopp’s side, the club have reaped the rewards financially.

The Liverpool Football Club and Athletic Grounds Limited announced a pre-tax profit of £42 million in their accounts for the year up to May 31st, 2019 which is a remarkable achievement for a footballing institution who invested a club-record £223 million on players.

FSG have created the blueprint of how to have mind-boggling success on and off the pitch but questions have been raised as to why they don’t adopt the same approach with the Women’s team.

Completely Abandoned

Liverpool FC and Liverpool Women’s FC represent the same club but are treated different, with the latter seemingly left behind as the men embark on their global takeover.

The women’s game in England has been on an upward trajectory since the success of the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup. The Lioness’ had the nation gripped to their screens as they finished third in the tournament and despite not bring home the trophy, it inspired millions of young girls to ‘get involved’ in the nations most loved sport.

You would imagine with more eyes than ever being on the Women’s game, the biggest clubs in the world would do all they can to positively contribute to the continued growth of the sport.

It seems with Liverpool, that is not necessarily the case.

It’s a known fact that at this moment in time, women’s football isn’t particularly profitable at the highest level, but like any new business venture, you have to speculate to accumulate. To say Liverpool have not ‘speculated’ would be an understatement.

No Identity

As of the 5th April 2020, Liverpool Women don’t really have a place they call home. In the past decade, they have played at the Halton Stadium in Widnes, Prenton Park on the Wirral, the 1885 Arena in Chester and Anfield. That’s four stadiums in different parts of the North West for a team who perform and represent Liverpool FC, one of the superpowers of world football.

This season has been a disaster in every sense of the word; from results on the pitch to the state of the playing surface. The Reds have had multiple games called off due to the horrific playing surface at Prenton Park and have been criticised by high-profile people in the game, including Chelsea boss, Emma Hayes. Hayes labelled the pitch "a stain on the club" and while she later apologised for her comment, she has a point.

How can a club as supposedly well ran and successful as Liverpool allow one of their teams to play on a surface such as that at Prenton Park?

What kind of advertisement is that for the Women’s game in this country?

As well as ground sharing with Tranmere, they also share a training ground on the Wirral. We’re now at a point were Liverpool FC have a state-of-the-art training facility in Melwood but decide to ship their Women’s side across the Mersey to share a complex that is far inferior. Doesn’t look great, does it?

To add further fuel to the fire, Liverpool are set to move to a new and improved training complex in Kirby this upcoming summer, with no current plans to accommodate Vicky Jepson’s side.

Oh and what about Melwood I hear you ask? It’s being sold to partly fund the construction of the new complex in Kirby.

Surely with the Klopp’s side migrating to Kirby, it was a perfect opportunity to give Jepson and her players a place to call their own.

Time will only tell what happens with Liverpool FC Women. Hopefully the club announces plans to accommodate them at their new place in Kirby but right now, it seems a long way off.