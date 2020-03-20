On This Day: Foxes hold Everton twice

In the next instalment of our series of 'On This Day' articles, VAVEL takes a look at 20th March in Leicester City history.

Going back as far as 1976, the Foxes have only won once on this day.

Which one is your favourite?

1976 - Leicester City 2-2 Aston Villa

Foxes' fans last game before the leagues were suspended due to coronavirus was the memorable 4-0 victory over Aston Villa.

However, 44-years ago, Villa travelled to Filbert Street in mid-table to face a Leicester side in the top-half.

The game will be remembered for Chris Nicholl's four goals in the game, scoring against his own team twice, including two 90th minute goals for both teams.

1982 - Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Leicester City

After only losing twice in 12 games, the Foxes travelled to Hillsborough in good form following wins over Rotherham United and Queens Park Rangers.

However, Jackie Charlton's side came out winners in front of 18,962 spectators.

The Foxes would go on another eight-game unbeaten run, before suffering four defeats in the final six games as they finished seventh in the Second Division.

1984 - Everton 1-1 Leicester City

After a 4-1 victory over West Ham United, Gordon Milne's side travelled to Goodison Park.

Kevin Richardson put the Toffees ahead on the brink of half-time before Gary Lineker salvaged a point for the Foxes in injury-time.

Everton went on to win their fourth FA Cup that season, as Graham Sharpe and Andrew Gray scored to beat Watford 2-0 at Wembley.

1993 - Leicester City 3-0 Grimsby Town

Following four straight victories, Leicester hosted Grimsby Town as they looked to push on for a play-off place.

Goals from Steve Walsh, David Oldfield and a Paul Groves own goal saw Brian Little's men continue their fine form.

After grabbing the last play-off spot, City overcame Portsmouth with a 3-2 on aggregate win before losing 4-3 to Swindon Town in the final.

2004 - Leicester City 1-1 Everton

Marcus Bent's injury-time equaliser earned Leicester a well-fought point against David Moyes's Everton at the Walkers Stadium.

Bent found the net in the 30th minute but had it chalked off for offside.

The game took a turn when Duncan Ferguson was shown a second yellow card after his infamous bust-up with Nikos Dabizas and Steffen Freund in the first-half.

Wayne Rooney neatly slotted the ball past Ian Walker in the 75th minute after Tomasz Radzinksi headed down for the youngster to score.

The Foxes' earned their fourth draw in five games thanks to Bent's dramatic strike.

Relegation was looming for Micky Adam's side though, as a run of four straight defeats meant First Division football would return in August.