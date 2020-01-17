Brendan Rodgers excited about busy schedule

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is not worried by the Foxes' upcoming schedule and says his side have been working as hard as ever to return to winning form.

Leicester were beaten at home last weekend by the in-form Southampton leading to some pundits and fans questioning both the lack of rotation in the team and the recent performance levels of the squad.

Rodgers and his side make the trip to Lancashire this Sunday as they go head to head with Sean Dyche's Burnley in the Premier League as they commence a run of five fixtures in two weeks in three separate competitions.

'It's just one game at a time'

Despite the upcoming run of fixtures, Foxes boss Rodgers was excited by the challenge ahead and that Leicester's full focus is on the trip to Turf Moor.

He said: "It’s just one game at a time.

"Over Christmas, when it’s so close together, you have to consider it.

"We’ve got five games between now and the end of the month, but it’s very exciting. Our focus is on Burnley. The boys have been superb."

The Northern Irishman also admitted that his side's performance was not good enough in the defeat to Southampton and that his players have been putting in the hours to get back to winning ways.

"You respond by working twice as hard." Rodgers said.

"We weren’t at our best and we didn’t have the energy and intensity that we would have liked.

"We work twice as hard and that’s what we’ve done after every setback. We still have a lot to improve on."

'They will always test you'

Leicester's opponents Burnley also come into this weekend's game in need of a confidence-boosting win.

The Clarets were comfortably beaten by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last Saturday to stretch their losing run to four league games.

Leicester boss Rodgers however isn't taking his opposition lightly on Sunday however and expects a tough battle in Lancashire.

The 46-year-old said: "There’s still a very dangerous team despite they're run of form.

"When we played them here [King Power Stadium], it was a close game.

"They will always test you. We know we have to be much better than last week."

Rodgers also had high praise for his managerial counterpart Sean Dyche.

The two briefly worked together during Rodgers' time as a manager at Watford and the Foxes' boss believes that Dyche and his team haven't always been given the credit they deserve.

He said: "He [Dyche] can be misinterpreted. I think he’s done an amazing job at Burnley.

"He worked with the Under-18s when I took my first manager’s job at Watford.

"He has a great passion for the game. He has a love of football. I don’t think Burnley get the credit for the way they play.

"I know Jack Cork and he’s a terrific player. They’ve got a good mix, with quality and endeavour."