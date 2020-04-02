Former Blue questions potential move for Sancho 

Frank Sinclair has questioned Chelsea's hunt for Jadon Sancho questioning whether 'he that much better than Callum Hudson-Odoi'.

Since the outbreak of Coronavirus, the footballing world has come to a halt. Despite the suspension of games within the United Kingdom and around the globe, it has boosted the transfer speculation flying around social media.

Even before COVID-19, Sancho was linked with English giants such as Chelsea and Manchester United. The potential move in the summer may be put on hold due to the season suspension but former blue Sinclair has had his say on the potential switch from Dortmund to London.

Sinclair backs homegrown prospect

“Is Sancho any better than Hudson-Odoi?”, evaluated Sinclair, over the possible transfer. Sinclair argued that Chelsea may already have their long-term tricky winger.

The Chelsea academy graduate almost followed the footsteps of his fellow countrymen, Sancho after a move to Bayern Munich was speculated throughout last season.

Purchasing a player at the level of Sancho would cost Chelsea around £150million. Sinclair doesn’t see the need to splash that level of cash on the wide player, after stating: “would you not just stick with Hudson-Odoi?”

The thoughts from Sinclair are based on factors on where both players could see their career spiral in years to come. He went onto say:

“When you look at the potential of both players, would you spend that kind of money?” I don’t even think Sancho automatically gets into Chelsea’s team.”

The Chelsea number 20 has had an up and down season on a personal level, injuries has only saw 17 appearances, chipping in with one goal and four assists.

Eyes on the Euros

With the Euros being moved to next year and now back to full fitness, the teenager said: “It’s an opportunity to show what I can do and keep pushing myself to the max, with the chance to go to the Euros.”

“I want to keep pushing myself every game and every minute”, is what Hudson-Odoi told Chelsea TV. “I'm going to keep on trying to score more goals, make more assists and ultimately aim to win a trophy.”

Hudson Odoi made his Chelsea debut in the 2017/18 season under Antonio Conte. Since then, the teenager has been managed by Maurizio Sarri and now former Blues legend, Frank Lampard, who is the record scorer at Chelsea with 211 goals.