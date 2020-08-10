Paris Saint Germain Feminine Champions League so far: A Parisian dream set to come to fruition

Paris Saint Germain Feminine resume their Uefa Women's Champions League a week on Saturday against Arsenal.

Both sides have added new players to their squad with Romona Bachman leaving Chelsea for the French capital and Arsenal have had an Australian invasion with Steph Catley and Caitlin Ford now representing the Gunners since their last Champions League match.

Both seem to be evenly matched on paper, however, PSG have had more competitive match practise after falling to defeat on penalties against Olympique Lyonnais last night.

However, the Parisian outfit will take confidence from their performance and previous ones in the Champions League earlier this season.

Story so far

PSG's campaign can be summarised as goals, goals and more goals. They've scored 15 goals in four games including an 8-0 first-leg win over Braga in the Round of 32.

Having tested out at a different formation in each game so far it offers them fluidity and flexibility to change mid-game if things are not going to plan.

They are yet to be tested having faced Braga and Breidablik and only conceded one goal which was scored by former PSV player Berglind Bjorg Thorvaldsdottir, however, still ran out 7-1 winners on aggregate.

In the Round of 32, they dismantled Braga with ease not letting up a single shot on target and Marie-Antoinette Katoto helped herself to a hat-trick.

An eight-goal lead probably flattered Braga with PSG having 23 shots and 12 on target during the game putting a statement of intent out early on.

Switching to a 3-5-2 formation saw a drab 0-0 draw with Braga claiming some pride back, despite facing another 15 shots on target. PSG opted to field a different formation which allowed them to get used to transitioning from attack to defence quickly with wingers becoming wing-backs when required.

Yet to find a weakness in Europe

Their round of 16 tie followed a similar suit, but not as much of a rout against Icelandic side Breidablik.

PSG ran out very comfortable 4-0 victors with Katoto taking her tally to four in the competition. It was a professional performance as well as continuing to flourish in front of goal.

The reverse fixture was the same outcome with the PSG winning 3-1, thus conceding for the first time in four matches, much to the annoyance of Olivier Echouafni.

PSG seem to have the potential to go far with what we have seen so far, however, not much can be taken from beating two sides they should have breezed past.

What is to come?

The French side face an extremely tough task in the quarter-finals as they prepare to face Arsenal, fresh from a disappointing league campaign in the WSL.

The Gunners, however, will be looking to put last seasons' disappointment behind them and look to become the first English side to win the Champions League.

PSG will likely take a similar approach to the game as they did against Lyon which was to sit back and let the opposition have the ball before launching a quick and hopefully devastating counter-attack.

Arsenal have been questionable at the back during the 2019/20 season so are there for the taking, however, Arsenal have a star-studded line up which can cause any team problems.

Vivianne Miedema is one of the best strikers in the world, Danielle Van de Donk keeps getting better every season and Jordan Nobbs seems to be ever-excellent after returning back from her ACL injury.

It will be a tough ask for PSG but they will be confident in their own ability to catch Arsenal off guard and progress to a Champions League semi-final.