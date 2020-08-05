Guro Reiten extends Chelsea contract for a further three years

Chelsea winger Guro Reiten has extended her contract with the Blues until 2023 after signing a new deal on Wednesday.

The Norwegian international had an impressive season across the 2019/20 campaign with Emma Hayes' side, appearing in 23 of the 25 games during Chelsea's unbeaten title-winning campaign.

Her performances earned her a place in the running for the Women’s Super League Player of the Year, although she was beaten to the award by teammate Bethany England.

Reiten joins England and Erin Cuthbert in the list of players who have signed long-term extensions with Chelsea over the past few weeks.

The fact that the 26-year-old has been tied down for a further three years shows how highly she is rated by the blues' board, and any potential move away in the time that she is contracted with Chelsea would have to involve a transfer fee.

'The club have showed that they want me here'

Speaking to the club website when the deal was announced, Reiten spoke of her ambition to keep building on what Chelsea have already completed:

‘My first season was amazing and I don’t think there is a better place to be right now than this club.

‘I’m very happy here and the club have shown that they want me here. I want to keep building and continue where we stopped last season.’

Reiten also spoke of her excitement to play Champions League football with the blues next year:

‘It’s going to be amazing to play in the Champions League. We talked about it and it has been one of our goals to play in the Champions League,’ she said.

‘We want to be the best team so of course we need to be in the Champions League and this year we have the chance.

‘We are going to train hard, push each other every day and we are going to be ready for when it starts.’

We wanted to reward Guro

Chelsea general manager Paul Green said that Reiten 'brought great value' to her side after her arrival in the summer of last year:

‘We wanted to reward Guro for an excellent debut season and we’re delighted that she has extended her contract.

‘Guro brought great value to the team upon her arrival and quickly became a very important player in the team’s success last season.

‘We look forward to seeing her continue to improve and develop in the upcoming years.’