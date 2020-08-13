Wolverhampton Wanderers set to offer Nuno Espirito Santo new contract worth £5 million per year to keep him at The Molineux. 

The Portuguese manager currently has one year left on his current contract which has seen him take the club from a mid-table EFL Championship side to a side that is competing in the UEFA Europa League in only three years.

The midlands club are reportedly drawing up a battle plan to keep the 46 year old at the club alongside a promise from the owners to give Nuno the players that he needs to take the club to the next level, which is the Champions League.

Nuno has been touted as Wolves’ most important man to keep in this upcoming transfer window and it is clear to see that the owners have Nuno in the long-term plan for the club. Reports coming from the club suggest that they are confident of keeping Nuno at the Molineux with an announcement likely to be coming later this month.

In a recent press conference, after his side had been knocked out of the Europa League by Sevilla, Nuno expressed a frustration about the number of players that Wolves have at their disposal.

“We need more players to help us, it is a small squad” Nuno said after their 1-0 defeat to Sevilla in the Quarter-Finals of the Europa League. Wolves have only used 28 players this season, a season which have seen them play a huge total of 59 matches spanning over 13 months.

Throughout his time at Wolves, Nuno has always seem to prefer a smaller squad which enables him to work closely with each player and look to improve them as a player overall, the prime example being Adama Traore, who has come on leaps and bounds since working with Nuno.

However, it has been clear to see this season that Wolves are lacking depth, and more importantly quality in depth. Often when Wolves struggle to break sides down, there is little impact off the bench and sometimes, like we saw on Tuesday night substitutes can make the Old Gold of Wolverhampton Wanderers less prominent as an attacking threat.

Wolverhampton Wanderers fans will be hoping that an announcement about Nuno’s contract comes sooner rather than later as the next Premier League season starts very soon on the 12th September 2020 and Wolves will be hoping to focus on getting some new additions into the squad to boost their chances of getting back into European football.