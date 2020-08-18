Manchester City sign World Cup winner Rose Lavelle

Rose Lavelle is the second UWSNT signing after City announced Sam Mewis earlier this month.

The NWSL is now over which means the players will have no competitive football for months to come and a lot of players are resorting on transfers to Europe.

Lavelle joined OL Reign from Washington Spirit earlier this week, with OL's statement saying: "The agreement with Washington was made with the understanding that Lavelle is expected to sign an agreement to play outside the NWSL with immediate effect."

This means OL Reign will retain Lavelle's playing rights in the NWSL.

The 25-year-old has made 45 appearances for the World Champions and scored in the USA's 2-0 win over the Netherlands in the 2019 FIFA World Cup final.

She is seen as one of the best in the world after a big performance at last year's World Cup and is just at the beginning of her football career, debuting on the USWNT in 2017.

Reinforcement for titles

Newly appointed head coach, Gareth Taylor, has strengthened his squad to challenge in the UWCL after two disappointing exits to Atletico Madrid. They have not featured in a quarter-final since 2018.

The Blues have also not won a FA WSL title since 2015, and are slowly becoming favourites to win after signings of Mewis, Chloe Kelly and now Lavelle.

Lavelle will look to link up with Keira Walsh, Mewis, Caroline Weir and Jill Scott in the middle and Ellen White, Kelly, Georgia Stanway, Lauren Hemp and Janine Beckie up top...among some.

Lavelle's thoughts

Speaking to Manchester City Media:

“I’m so excited to join Manchester City and I can’t wait to play alongside some really talented players.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity of playing in England and competing in the Champions League.

“After talking with Gareth [Taylor] about the team and how he saw me fitting in, it seemed like a great environment that would really push and develop me as a player.

“I’ve heard amazing things about the Club and it just felt like a really good fit overall. I want to challenge myself and feel that Manchester City is the perfect environment to do so and hopefully, I’ll find some success along the way.”

Gareth Taylor's thoughts

Speaking to Manchester City media:

“We’re thrilled to have secured Rose’s services – with her impressive back catalogue, she is an incredibly exciting player and one we’re all looking forward to working with.

“Her endless accolades for both club and country are proof of what a talent she is and she’s exactly the kind of player we want here at City, with her ambitions and desire for success matching our own.

“I’m extremely excited to see her make her mark on the Barclays FA Women’s Super League this season in what will hopefully be a successful campaign for Manchester City Women.”

The Citizens first official match of 2020/21 will be in the women's Community Shield against Chelsea at Wembley on August 29.

Their FA WSL campaign under new coach, Gareth Taylor begins on September 5, away against newly promoted Aston Villa.