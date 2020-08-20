Izzy Brown arrives at Hillsborough

Izzy Brown follows Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Chey Dunkley to S6 as Garry Monk adds extra options both defensively and offensively to his side.

The 23-year-old spent last season out on loan at Luton Town where he scored once and assisted on seven occasions in 28 appearances for the Hatters, who dramatically escaped relegation in the final few games of the campaign.

Most assists and chances created per minute in the Championship last season

Brown was key in securing Championship football will be played at Kenilworth Road in the forthcoming season, no player in the Championship created more assists or chances per minute with Brown creating an opening every 28 minutes.

The creativity of Brown is something that Barry Bannan will be pleased to see added to a squad which is so often reliant on his ability to find a defence splitting pass, sharing the burden can only be a benefit to the Scotsman’s game.

Between them they fashioned 150 key passes over the course of last season. Monk and his coaching staff which includes former Premier League striker James Beattie, will now be setting their sights on signing a striker or two to finish those chances off that were so often wasted last term.

Currently, Jordan Rhodes is the only out and out striker at the club, an area which certainly needs strengthening before the opening day in just over two week’s time.

Brown is no stranger to a loan move; this will be the seventh of his career at the tender age of 23 which has seen him rack up over 100 professional appearances.

Despite positive spells with Wednesday’s Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town, the latter of which he helped to Premier League promotion as David Wagner deployed him as a supporting striker for the majority of the 2016/17 campaign, injuries have somewhat hindered his progress in temporary spells with Leeds United and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Versatile forward with pace in abundance

With experience in the number 10 position with Huddersfield, Brown is also confident across the forward line, he could also add pace to a possible midfield three of Bannan and Massimo Luongo if that is where Garry Monk decides he will operate.

He will be hoping to reach his full potential at Hillsborough, seven years after he became the second youngest player in Premier League history making his debut at just 16 year and 117 days for West Bromwich Albion.

Similarly to Dele-Bashiru, the hunger of a young player at a Premier League giant, wanting to go out and play regular football should be desired. Even more so in Brown’s case as he is fully aware that The Owls will be kicking the season off on -12 points, yet he’s ready for the battle, that is the type of player needed in Wednesday’s ranks.