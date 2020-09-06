Burnley will face Premier League rivals in the Carabao Cup

Burnley will play Sheffield United in the first round of the Carabao Cup. The draw was made after Brentford's penalty win over Wycombe Wanderers.

The Clarets will host The Blades on the 15th September.

Head-To-Head

The two clubs have never faced each other in this competition. However, Chris Wilder's men got the better of Burnley as they won one and drew the other against Sean Dyche's side int he league this season.

The most fond memory between these two sides, for Burnley fans, is the Championship play-off final in 2009 when a superb Wade Elliot strike bounced Burnley back into the Premier League.

In more recent times a thunderous John Egan strike rescued a point from a Burnley side that dominated the game.

Game Day

Tactically the two differ a lot and the clash in styles could make for an interesting fixture. Wilder orders his team to play forward-thinking football, his over lapping centre-backs have become a phenomenon within the league, surprising many clubs.

Wilder's side will come up against a compact, resolute and well structured Burnley side who have been known to grind out results when needed and upset big teams with their hard work and stable squad. Dyche has said plenty of times that his group of players work because of their attitude and desire to work for the manager the fans and each other, this game will be no different.

Some fans will feel the cup is not important and Dyche may agree, if he does, then the game will be a great way to test Burnley's level ahead of the season.

Looking Ahead

The third round of the cup was also drawn, Burnley will face either Millwall or Cheltenham Town if they beat the Yorkshire side. Cheltenham are managed by Burnley legend Michael Duff and a face off against his former club would be an ideal outcome from the next two rounds of fixtures.