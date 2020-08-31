A big blow in Burnley's pursuit of Joe Worrall

Joe Worrall has been one of Burnley's main targets this transfer window, however any potential deal for the central-defender could be about to collapse.

It is stated Burnley will only offer £4m plus out of favour Ben Gibson in exchange for the Nottingham Forest star. However, Forest have made it clear that this won't be enough and therefore could stop any move from being completed.

What He Brings

At 23, Worrall would help bring down the average age of Burnley's squad alongside strengthening the back line. The defender brings experience with him, at Forest he has made 104 Championship appearances whilst up in Scotland he made 32 Scottish Premiership and four Europa League appearances.

Of course the biggest thing Worrall adds to The Clarets is depth, James Tarkowski has attracted clubs with more to offer and although Kevin Long was steady enough in centre-back during project restart, the club will need another option.

Nottingham's Valuation

As previously stated Burnley will only offer £4m plus Gibson for Worrall. However, he is realistically worth a lot more then that. He is such an important player for Forest that would be hard to replace, someone of Worrall's quality is not easy to find, especially for a Championship club.

Therefore, if Worrall left they would need enough money for a replacement. Every club wants young English players in it's squad and they normally warrant an increased fee because of their home-grown status, which could bump Worrall's price tag up even more.

The Clarets are not the only club in for Worrall either, Sheffield United are also interested and with their location and style of play It will be tough for Burnley to bring in Worrall over them. However, if the deal is done he will in no doubt be an important part of the squad and one of Sean Dyche's best players.