Nuno Espirito Santo: "We are working, the squad is not complete yet"

Both sides exceeded expectations last season in the Premier League and finishing in the top half of the table, this clash looks to be a great watch for football fans around the country on Monday night. Wolves will be looking to push for a European spot this season, meanwhile Sheffield United will be looking to consolidate on their success from last season and become an established Premier League club.

“They are a fantastic team, and I admire their players and their staff, as a club and as people. It will be tough but I expect a very good game.”

“We want to improve our football. We need to be better in every moment, grow as a team, and grow as a group. What we did before is there, we did things well but we have a new challenge. Everyone starts with zero points.”

Last season Wolves finished in seventh position, only missing out on European football by a goal difference of -4 to Tottenham Hotspur who just managed to pip them to the post on the final day.

Pre-Season Preparation

With the Covid-19 pandemic putting a stop to football and all sport for many months, preparations for the 2020/21 season have been very different to previous seasons, and may throw a spanner in the works for multiple teams.

“Not only us, all the teams have had to find solutions. It’s totally different to how we normally do things and the disruption that has happened in all the teams is evident.”

“It’s been hard, especially after the international break with the players coming from national teams. The squad has not had too many days working together.

“But, like I always say, we have to face the challenge and prepare ourselves to start the competition. Hopefully we are going to do well.”

Incomings and Outgoings

In what has been an indifferent window for Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nuno believes that his signings have bags of ‘talent and quality’ and he is confident that they will hit the ground running in the new season.

After losing Matt Doherty, many Wolves fans could not see the club improving in the upcoming season, as he was such a vital cog in the ever-improving machine that is Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“It was a pleasure for us to work with Matt for three seasons. He had to adjust to so many different things and the way he committed and grew as a player was amazing. I will miss him but I wish him all the best.”

Although Wolves haven’t replaced Doherty yet, they have made some promising signings, such as Fabio Silva and Vitinha from Porto, and Marcal from Lyon.

Nuno believes that the new signings will need time to “consolidate and intergrate into how Wolves play, whilst adapting to the new city and new competition.”

Nuno spoke very highly of wonder kid Fabio Silva, as he said that the reason Wolves signed him was due to the ‘talent’.

"It's about the talent. We look at that. We are really happy with Fabio. How we are going to use him, when, where, are all things we need to decide.

"He is working really well. He's adapting fast and I wouldn't expect anything else. It's evident that he has really integrated well.

“One thing is certain for us, quality and talent - Fabio has a lot.”

With the transfer window being open for a few more weeks Wolves will be looking to bring some more players into the squad, which could help them reach the heights of the Europa League which they had a taste of last season.

“The transfer market is open until October 5, anything can happen. The situation is clear, the transfer market is still open and we have to keep on working. Nothing is closed yet, ins and outs can happen. Football changes in one minute so you have to be ready. We are working, the squad is not complete yet.”