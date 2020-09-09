Wolves close to securing replacement for Doherty

Wolves are working on a deal to bring in FC Porto right back Tomás Esteves according to reports from the Birmingham Mail.

The Wanderers are looking to fill the vacant role of Matt Doherty who departed to Tottenham Hotspur for around £15 million last month, and the 18-year-old Portuguese defender is the main candidate to come in as a replacement.

Esteves was a product of the Porto youth academy and last season he managed to make two first team appearances in Liga NOS.

It is clear that he has not got much experience at a high level, but with the youngster havinggood potential, under the right manager he could develop into a decent force as right back in the future.

If brought in, with Fabio Silva being purchased for a club record fee of £35 million, Esteves would become the second player to join Wolves from Porto in this current transfer window.

He would also join the likes of Ruben Neves and Willy Boly who have both turned out to be successful signings for Nuno Espirito Santo after being brought in from the current Portugal champions.

Esteves is currently under a four year contract at Porto meaning he may cost the club more than they would ideally want to pay for the young full back.

Good replacement for Doherty

After losing Doherty who had been a force that Wolves had relied on since 2013, Wolvers go into the new campaign likely to play Adama Traore at right-wing back.

It is evident that Santo is looking to bring in an improvement on his current options before they start the new campaign with a trip to Sheffield United on Monday night.

Consequently, the signing of Esteves would clearly do this because despite his young age and his inexperience, he is a player that, once fully developed, can eventually turn out to be a good and consistent force for the Wanderers.

Would he fit the Pack?

There is no doubt that if Wolves did decide to bring in Esteves as another Portuguese addition to the squad, it would be a risk because it is likely that he would have to come straight into the starting eleven due to a lack of current options in his position.

Some may argue that with a lack of previous first team experience at the kind of level Wolves play at, he may struggle to cope with the pressure and that he potentially could be out of his depth.

However, due to him being young and being viewed as one for the future, Santo's experience working with Portuguese players will help to improve and develop him to potentially start regularly.