Malang Sarr: Where will Chelsea's new defender end up on loan this season?

On August 27th, Chelsea announced French centre-back Malang Sarr as the club's sixth signing of the season, putting pen to paper to a 5-year deal after he was made available on a free when his contract ran out with OGC Nice in June.

This came a day after the Blues announced the signing of England international and long-term target Ben Chilwell from Leicester City to sure-up the left-back position.

Like Chilwell, new recruits Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva will all make an instant impact to Frank Lampard's starting eleven.

Whilst Sarr, alongside Barcelona 'wonderkid' Xavier Mbuyamba, are signings made for the future.

So much so, Chelsea confirmed upon Sarr's arrival that he will spend the 2020/21 season out on loan in order to gain first team experience.

It's a decision that has confused a few Chelsea supporters, especially after the woeful defensive display they experienced at times last season.

Nevertheless, here are three possible clubs that Sarr could join on loan to gain said experience and hone this craft at a top European side.

#3 West Ham

It's been a pretty shambolic start to season for West Ham fans to say the least.

Mark Noble's infamous tweet after youngster Grady Diangana was sold to relegation rivals West Bromwich Albion in order to raise funds following Coronavirus complications, coupled with their 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United at home, has added to the already raging unrest amongst the supporters.

The lack of funds means manager David Moyes has very little to work with when to reinforcing his defensive- an area he's made clear he wants to strengthen.

Although it would not be a permanent signing for the Hammers, Sarr would offer solidity at the back in a time of crisis and could string up quite a good partnership with compatriot Issa Diop.

Despite the move making sense in regards to location and allowing time for Sarr to settle into London life, all whilst coming to grips with the demands of the Premier League, the current state of West Ham may raise a few flags into whether the move would actually help or hinder his progress.

The East London club are going through somewhat turbulent times at the moment, which is the last thing Chelsea would want their young talents to go through when sending them out on loan.

#2 Borussia Mönchengladbach

In the past, Sarr has alluded to wanting to play in Bundesliga- praising the first team opportunities the German top flight awards young players.

Mönchengladbach manager Marco Rose has tracked Sarr progress since breaking into the Nice first team in 2016, and did push hard to acquire him in 2019, but failed to strike a deal with the French outfit.

However, now could be the time the Foals get their hands on the 21-year-old central defender, with the two clubs having a good relationship after Gladbach gave Andreas Christensen the platform he needed to push his career to the next level.

Sarr's style of play would be a good fit for both player and club, and would receive a good amount of game time as a result.

#1 Bayer Leverkusen

It was well reported that Chelsea were open to use Sarr as a make-way to get the Kai Havertz deal over line.

As we all now know, that wasn't the case, but don't count out the move just yet as a loan deal still be on the cards- and it actually makes a lot of sense.

Leverkusen have recently been priced out of a move for Benoit Badiashile, with Monaco sticking to their £28m asking price.

So, Sarr presents himself as a low-risk, low-fee, high reward option for the German side.

Peter Bosz is looking for a tough tackler, who's both aerial dominant and a good passer from the back- and Sarr ticks all those boxes.

They'll be plenty of game time available too, which will prove beneficial for Sarr who will be playing for a club pushing for a Champions League spot.

One thing we can expect: Sarr in the Bundesliga next season.