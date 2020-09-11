Olivier Giroud: Chelsea's Backseat Bastion

With Frank Lampard bolstering Chelsea's attack force with new signings Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and more importantly Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud finds himself further down the pecking order at the Blues than he was at the end of last season.

Following a great end to the Premier League campaign, where he scored 8 goals in 18 appearances - his most productive Premier League season since leaving Arsenal and joining Chelsea - it would seem that the Frenchman would almost certainly take a backseat in the squad to allow Werner as well as youngster Tammy Abraham to begin breaking into the first team more regularly.

However, in recent days, transfer rumours of Giroud's departure to Italian giants Juventus have swirled around social media, sending Chelsea fans into meltdown, with many begging the club to not sell the World Cup winner.

If Chelsea sell Giroud it will be stupid. Having the best target man in Europe in your squad gives you a lot of options and what he did for Chelsea after the restart was incredible.



With reports in that Giroud is staying at Chelsea, many fans will be delighted at the prospect of seeing him getting gametime, despite the younger talent in the squad ahead of him.

From the Stade de France to Stamford Bridge

In reality, Giroud excels at no one thing, which is meant as no disrespect. He's one of the best all-round players in recent Premier League history, with both his finishing ability and his way of holding up the ball allows his teammates to get further up the field - something that Frank Lampard utilised a lot toward the end of last season.

Whether coming off the bench or being chosen for the starting XI, Giroud doesn't just give a team hold-up play or a goal here and there. Giroud's greatest qualities are his dependability and his consistency.

In France's victorious 2018 World Cup campaign, Giroud didn't even get a goal, but his underlying qualities made him shine through - even bagging a vital assist for one of two Kylian Mbappe goals against Argentina to win 4-3 and eventually win the tournament.

However, it's not just France that Giroud has provided time after time for.

Back in July, Lampard sang Giroud's praises to the media in light of his resurgence in the post-lockdown Premier League.

"He sets an amazing example. At the beginning of the season, Tammy was playing well and Oli didn’t have many opportunities. He kept training.

"In January he could have left, he had the most positive attitude possible. When I speak to him man to man he is so easy to speak to because he exudes professionalism.

“I am not surprised because I know what Oli can do and the way he is playing, the presence he has, the way he trains everyday means that he can play to that level. What we have to make sure we do is work off and around him as well.

"We had speed and energy and we took time to get up the pitch, moving the ball from side to side which allows Oli positions to get into the box. He has been great and the young players should see in him everything it takes to be a professional work ethic, humility and a team player."