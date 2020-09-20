Manchester United 1-3 Crystal Palace: Zaha grabs two against weak former club

Wilfried Zaha scored twice against his former side as Crystal Palace make it two wins out of two to start the season.

Match report

Palace started strong and United were trailing after just seven minutes as Andros Townsend finished well into the bottom corner from a Jeffrey Schlupp cross.

The game had its fair share of controversy and some questionable decisions would ultimately see United slump to defeat.

After Victor Lindelof was judged to have handled the ball inside his area, Martin Atkinson awarded a spot-kick. Jordan Ayew would step up only to see his effort saved by David de Gea.

However, the Spanish keeper was penalized for stepping off his line and Atkinson ordered a retake. Zaha would step up this time and make no mistake.

United looked sloppy and made to many mistakes at the back. Zaha was able to run rings around their lacklustre defence, and going forward they weren't much better. Mason Greenwood had a good opportunity but put his header wide on the hour mark.

The one positive United can take from this game is new signing, Donny Van de Beek. He provided a positive spark after coming on in the 67th minute and netted a goal on his debut with 10 minutes to go.

Donny van de Beek becomes the 20th Manchester United player to score on his Premier League debut for the club.



Game on. 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/CgPBsTy3xI — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 19, 2020

United wouldn't capitalise on this, and just five minutes later Zaha would get his second with a well-taken finish into the bottom corner of De Gea's net.

Man of the match - Wilfried Zaha

The Ivorian winger showed United fans exactly what they missed out on. A confident, composed performance with a creative spark right at the very heart of all of Palace's attacking play.

His presence shouldn't be understated and if he was to leave Palace this window the South London club may find themselves in trouble. He was given the captain's armband for the game, perhaps one final plea from the club not to go?

2 - Wilfried Zaha is the first player to score twice in a Premier League game against Manchester United having previously appeared for them in the competition. Haunt. pic.twitter.com/aowkTqS36r — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 19, 2020

What next?

Crystal Palace welcome Everton to Selhurst Park next Saturday. Both teams will be wanting to maintain their 100% winning record.

Manchester United travel to Brighton & Hove Albion also next Saturday. They will be desperate for a win following such a poor performance.