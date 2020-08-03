Players that are linked with Crystal Palace in the summer window

The summer window is here and Crystal Palace have started well with the acquisition of Nathan Ferguson from West Brom on a free transfer on July 21st 2020.

The Eagles will be looking to bolster their attack with Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew heavily relied on, as Andros Townsend and Christian Benteke have failed to deliver this season.

Palace have been linked to a few of the Championship's hottest prospects as well as a Scottish Premiership player and a Premier League star.

Here is the list of players that would be huge for Palace if they can pull it off.

Eberechi Eze

Palace had a £12 million bid plus add-ons rejected on August 3rd 2020. This proves that the Eagles are showing some ambition this window and it is about time, with some disappointing windows in the past.

The QPR starlet will not go for less than £16 million as it looks like no one is willing to pay the asking price of £20 million. There is interest in Eze from the likes of West Ham and West Brom, but Palace are rumoured to have the lead in the race to land the England Under-21 forward's signature.

Eze has scored 14 times this season for the West London outfit and he is on hot demand right now. Palace are capable of meeting the asking price and it would be very disappointing if they don't put in a second bid.

With Max Meyer failing to make the starting eleven, Eze is a great option to provide flair and a knack for goalscoring. He can be crucial for the Eagles in the final third of the pitch.

Bright Osayi-Samuel

Eze's teammate is also linked to the South Londoners. Club Brugge have had a £4.7 million bid accepted by QPR but Palace have failed to match the Belgian outfit's bid as of yet.

The winger has a year remaining on his contract and would be a good backup option on the wing and possibly a starter. He is certainly cheaper than Eze and is a must-buy if Palace fail to get their main target.

Osayi-Samuel is still mulling over the bid from Brugge, and Palace could snatch him from right under their noses if they match or better Brugges' offer.

Ismaila Sarr

This is the hardest player to get on this list. There is no doubt that Sarr will be on his way out of Watford after their fate was sealed on the last day of the season with The Hornets relegated to the Championship after a 3-2 loss against Arsenal.

There is one issue here though. Wilfried Zaha will have to leave if Sarr is to join Palace this summer and he will still cost the Eagles £40 million, which would break the Eagles record transfer fee.

The 22-year-old would be an excellent addition even if it comes at the price of losing one of the best players that they've had in the last decade.

Odsonne Edouard

The Eagles are a long admirer of the Celtic star with scouts watching him since last season. The Scottish Premiership is becoming too easy for Edouard and he will surely want a Premier League challenge sooner rather than later.

The Scottish champions have made it clear that he is not for sale but Edouard is believed to be valued at around £25 million. That is a massive bargain and he has to be a target for Palace as he would certainly solve their goalscoring problem.

Edouard has two years left on his contract and Neil Lennon will have to fight several clubs from landing the 22-year-olds signature.

Ollie Watkins

The Englishman finished just one goal shy of Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic on 25 this season. That is an unbelievable return for a striker that was playing for Exeter City not too long ago.

Palace's goalscoring problem has been evident ever since they failed to resign Michy Batshuayi when he had a successful loan spell at Selhurst Park during the 2018/19 season.

Newly-promoted Leeds United are discussing a £30 million bid for the Brentford star, but it could be unlikely that they meet that fee. This is around about the same price that Palace paid for Benteke three years ago and it is more than worth it for one of the most in-form English players in Europe.