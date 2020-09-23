Burnley target Harry Wilson 

Burnley are chasing Liverpool winger Harry Wilson as they seek to bolster their squad.

The Clarets are short on wingers after losing Robbie Brady and Johann Berg Gudmundsson to injuries. Without the, Dwight McNeil is the only recognisable wide option.

Wilson is a killer from set-pieces. Last season, the youngster scored two goals from free-kicks for Bournemouth and can also whip in a deadly cross.

The 23-year-old forged a strong reputation in the Championship with successful loan spells with Hull City and Derby County. Wilson got seven goals in half a season with Hull before finding the net 18 times for Derby under their previous manager Frank Lampard. Five of his goals under Lampard were direct from free-kicks.

Burnley will benefit from somebody who can be a genuine threat from outside the box. There is no specialist on direct free-kicks when Brady isn't available. Of course, Wilson also offers another option on corners.

Sticking point

The Liverpool Echo reports that Liverpool want £20-million for Wilson and that could be a potential stumbling block.

Michael Edwards has achieved impressive results when generating revenue from sales. He managed to rake in £34-million from the transfer fees of Jordon Ibe and Dominic Solanke, two young players who were unproven and inexperienced at the time of their sales. Neither has justified the money spent on them.

Burnley chairman Mike Garlick is often prudent with his finances. Chris Wood and Ben Gibson are the club's joint-record transfer; both players cost £15-million. It seems unlikely that Garlick would want to break the transfer record in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, a deal that rises to £20-million, with add-ons, could be reached. Last summer, Jay Rodriguez arrived at Turf Moor for a £5-million initial fee with £5-million in additional money being paid to West Bromwich Albion this summer.